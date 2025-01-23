Caminantes de la Nueva Tierra

900 SW 1st St

Miami, FL 33130, USA

Vendor
$250
BENEFITS: 10x10 Tent - 6 Foot Table - 2 Chairs (1) Free ticket admission Logo on social media channels
Supporter/In-Kind
$500
BENEFITS: Complimentary concert tickets (2) Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
COMMUNITY FRIEND
$1,000
BENEFITS: Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FOURTH ROW) Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat Complimentary concert tickets (4) Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
COMMUNITY PARTNER
$3,000
BENEFITS: Reserved seats in preferred theater location (THIRD ROW) Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat Complimentary concert tickets (6) Inclusion in the event program (1/4 PAGE)
COMMUNITY LEADER
$5,000
BENEFITS: Reserved seats in preferred theater location (SECOND ROW) Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication Discount on additional tickets purchased Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat Complimentary concert tickets (10) Inclusion in the event program (HALF PAGE)
CONCERT CO-HOST
$10,000
BENEFITS: Opportunity to be presented on the stage to personally promote your business at the beginning of the concert Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FRONT ROW) Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication Discount on additional tickets purchased Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat Tabletop booth (PREMIUM LOCATION) Complimentary concert tickets (20) Inclusion in the event program (FULL PAGE)
