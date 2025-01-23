Caminantes de la Nueva Tierra

BENEFITS:
10x10 Tent - 6 Foot Table - 2 Chairs
(1) Free ticket admission
Logo on social media channels
BENEFITS:
10x10 Tent - 6 Foot Table - 2 Chairs
(1) Free ticket admission
Logo on social media channels
Supporter/In-Kind
$500
groupTicketCaption
BENEFITS:
Complimentary concert tickets (2)
Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
BENEFITS:
Complimentary concert tickets (2)
Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
COMMUNITY FRIEND
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FOURTH ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (4)
Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FOURTH ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (4)
Logo on sponsors page and social media channels.
COMMUNITY PARTNER
$3,000
groupTicketCaption
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (THIRD ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (6)
Inclusion in the event program (1/4 PAGE)
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (THIRD ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (6)
Inclusion in the event program (1/4 PAGE)
COMMUNITY LEADER
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (SECOND ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Discount on additional tickets purchased
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (10)
Inclusion in the event program (HALF PAGE)
BENEFITS:
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (SECOND ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Discount on additional tickets purchased
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Complimentary concert tickets (10)
Inclusion in the event program (HALF PAGE)
CONCERT CO-HOST
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
BENEFITS:
Opportunity to be presented on the stage to personally promote your business at the beginning of the concert
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FRONT ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Discount on additional tickets purchased
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Tabletop booth (PREMIUM LOCATION)
Complimentary concert tickets (20)
Inclusion in the event program (FULL PAGE)
BENEFITS:
Opportunity to be presented on the stage to personally promote your business at the beginning of the concert
Reserved seats in preferred theater location (FRONT ROW)
Sponsor featured in mass email and social media marketing communication
Discount on additional tickets purchased
Recognition at the beginning of the concert and logo in the sponsors banner/ step & repeat
Tabletop booth (PREMIUM LOCATION)
Complimentary concert tickets (20)
Inclusion in the event program (FULL PAGE)