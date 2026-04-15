Veteran Social Club

Hosted by

Veteran Social Club

About this event

Camo and Crowns for a Cause

4360 Spring Mountain Rd

Single Ticket
$25

Thank you for your support. This ticket includes dinner.

VIP Ticket
$50

Priority entry, reserved seating, dinner, one specialty drink.

Table Sponsor
$500

Reserve a table, sponsor the event, include 4 tickets and four drinks.

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Opportunity to speak about your business, non profit, and reserve a table, sponsor the event, includes 4 tickets and four drinks.

Sponsor a Veteran
$25

Can't make it? Help sponsor a veteran that wouldn't otherwise be able to attend!

Add a donation for Veteran Social Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!