Camo and Crowns for a Cause

About this event
Thank you for your support. This ticket includes dinner.
Priority entry, reserved seating, dinner, one specialty drink.
Reserve a table, sponsor the event, include 4 tickets and four drinks.
Opportunity to speak about your business, non profit, and reserve a table, sponsor the event, includes 4 tickets and four drinks.
Can't make it? Help sponsor a veteran that wouldn't otherwise be able to attend!
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