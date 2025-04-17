Camouflage and Cocktails: The Un-Gala

“Lead from the front – this is your show.”
Includes:
• Premier “Presented By” naming rights for the event
• Logo on all event materials, media, and propaganda campaign (TV/digital/social)
• VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge
• Introduction and Speaking opportunity on stage with award presentation
• Logo placement on challenge coin and gala gifts
• Custom Presenting Sponsor commemorative award
• Recognition in press release, email blast, and website
• Priority placement in photo ops & media wall
• Opportunity to provide branded materials for each guest
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jacks Wooden Flag
• VIP Access to Speakeasy At Event
E-7 Navy Chief (Venue Sponsor)
$20,000
“Anchors Aweigh!”
Includes:
• Premier Venue naming rights for the event
• Logo on all event materials, media, and propaganda campaign (TV ad, digital, social)
• VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge
• Stage Recognition and award presentation
• Logo placement on gala gifts
• Custom E-7 Chief commemorative award
• Recognition in press release, email blast, and website
• Priority placement in photo ops
• Opportunity to provide branded materials for each guest
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
“Keep the troops hyped – you bring the fun.”
Includes:
• Exclusive naming rights to all entertainment (live music, DJ, etc.)
• VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge
• Stage Recognition and award presentation
• Featured logo on all promotional materials and social media
• Custom E-7 Gunnery Sergeant recognition plaque
• Branded signage at entertainment zone
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-7 Army Sergeant First Class (Bar Sponsor)
$20,000
“Boost morale – you’re buying the rounds.”
Includes:
• Exclusive branding of all bars and cocktail areas
• Custom specialty cocktail named after your brand
• Stage Recognition and award presentation
• Logo on napkins, menus, and bar signage
• VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge
• Social media highlight post + logo inclusion in email promotions
• Custom E-7 SFC honor award
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-7 Air Force Master Sergeant (Food Sponsor)
$20,000
“Feed the formation – this mess hall is gourmet.”
Includes:
• Naming rights to the dinner/catering stations
• Logo signage at all food points
• Stage Recognition and award presentation
• VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge
• Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks
• Custom E-7 Master Sergeant appreciation plaque
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
Ordnance Sponsor (Table Games and Fun Sponsor)
$15,000
“Have a Blast – the fun is on you!”
Includes:
• Naming rights to the Table Games
• Logo signage at all table games points
• 6 VIP Table Tickets
• Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks
• Custom Ordnance-Inspired appreciation plaque
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
Uniform of the Day Sponsor (Live Entertainment and Photos)
$10,000
“Dress to impress – coat jackets, silkies, and smiles!”
Includes:
• Naming rights to the entertainment and photography stations
• Logo signage at all entertainment points and Coat Check Area
• 4 VIP Table Tickets
• Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
• Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-4 Mafia Sponsor (Table Sponsor)
$5,000
“Rally your squad – table for ten.”
Includes:
• Reserved Table of 10 with your name/logo
• Listed in event program and screen loop
• Group shout-out during event
• Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
Add a donation for Veteran Social Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!