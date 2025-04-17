Veteran Social Club

Hosted by

Veteran Social Club

About this event

Camouflage and Cocktails: The Un-Gala

361 Symphony Park Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
“Lead from the front – this is your show.” Includes: • Premier “Presented By” naming rights for the event • Logo on all event materials, media, and propaganda campaign (TV/digital/social) • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Introduction and Speaking opportunity on stage with award presentation • Logo placement on challenge coin and gala gifts • Custom Presenting Sponsor commemorative award • Recognition in press release, email blast, and website • Priority placement in photo ops & media wall • Opportunity to provide branded materials for each guest • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jacks Wooden Flag • VIP Access to Speakeasy At Event
E-7 Navy Chief (Venue Sponsor)
$20,000
“Anchors Aweigh!” Includes: • Premier Venue naming rights for the event • Logo on all event materials, media, and propaganda campaign (TV ad, digital, social) • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Stage Recognition and award presentation • Logo placement on gala gifts • Custom E-7 Chief commemorative award • Recognition in press release, email blast, and website • Priority placement in photo ops • Opportunity to provide branded materials for each guest • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-7 Marine Gunnery Sergeant (Entertainment Sponsor)
$20,000
“Keep the troops hyped – you bring the fun.” Includes: • Exclusive naming rights to all entertainment (live music, DJ, etc.) • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Stage Recognition and award presentation • Featured logo on all promotional materials and social media • Custom E-7 Gunnery Sergeant recognition plaque • Branded signage at entertainment zone • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-7 Army Sergeant First Class (Bar Sponsor)
$20,000
“Boost morale – you’re buying the rounds.” Includes: • Exclusive branding of all bars and cocktail areas • Custom specialty cocktail named after your brand • Stage Recognition and award presentation • Logo on napkins, menus, and bar signage • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Social media highlight post + logo inclusion in email promotions • Custom E-7 SFC honor award • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-7 Air Force Master Sergeant (Food Sponsor)
$20,000
“Feed the formation – this mess hall is gourmet.” Includes: • Naming rights to the dinner/catering stations • Logo signage at all food points • Stage Recognition and award presentation • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks • Custom E-7 Master Sergeant appreciation plaque • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
Ordnance Sponsor (Table Games and Fun Sponsor)
$15,000
“Have a Blast – the fun is on you!” Includes: • Naming rights to the Table Games • Logo signage at all table games points • 6 VIP Table Tickets • Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks • Custom Ordnance-Inspired appreciation plaque • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
Uniform of the Day Sponsor (Live Entertainment and Photos)
$10,000
“Dress to impress – coat jackets, silkies, and smiles!” Includes: • Naming rights to the entertainment and photography stations • Logo signage at all entertainment points and Coat Check Area • 4 VIP Table Tickets • Featured thank-you in event program and during remarks • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jack Wooden Flag
E-4 Mafia Sponsor (Table Sponsor)
$5,000
“Rally your squad – table for ten.” Includes: • Reserved Table of 10 with your name/logo • Listed in event program and screen loop • Group shout-out during event • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat
