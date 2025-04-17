Camouflage and Cocktails: The Un-Gala

“Lead from the front – this is your show.” Includes: • Premier “Presented By” naming rights for the event • Logo on all event materials, media, and propaganda campaign (TV/digital/social) • VIP Table for 10 with dedicated concierge • Introduction and Speaking opportunity on stage with award presentation • Logo placement on challenge coin and gala gifts • Custom Presenting Sponsor commemorative award • Recognition in press release, email blast, and website • Priority placement in photo ops & media wall • Opportunity to provide branded materials for each guest • Individual Challenge Coin for each seat • Personalized Custom Jacks Wooden Flag • VIP Access to Speakeasy At Event

