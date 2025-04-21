Hosted by

Camp Agape Amarillo

About this event

Camp Agape Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

4200 S Grand St

Amarillo, TX 79103, USA

Tee Box Sponsorship
$100
One tee box sign with name and logo
Hole/Prize Sponsorship
$750
Covers prizes for closest to pin, straightest drive, and longest putt. This also supports any giveaways.
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
- Name/ Logo on t-shirt for golfers  - Bronze Tee Box Sign - 1 golf team in tournament - Company or your name prominently displayed on all tournament print materials as tournament sponsor - Distribution of information about your company to all registered players in their complimentary gift bags (Item may be a promo item or flyer). 
Silver Sponsorship
$2,000
- Name/ Logo on t-shirt for golfers  - Silver Tee Box Sign - 2 golf teams in tournament  - Company or your name prominently displayed on all tournament print materials as tournament sponsor - Distribution of information about your company to all registered players in their complimentary gift bags (Item may be a promo item or flyer). 
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
- 2 Gold Level Tee Box Sign on holes of choice - Primary Name/ Logo on t-shirt for golfers - 2 golf teams in tournament - Company or your name prominently displayed on all tournament print materials as tournament sponsor - Distribution of information about your company to all registered players in their complimentary gift bags (Item may be a promo item or flyer). 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!