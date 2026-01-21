Aish of the Rockies

Hosted by

Aish of the Rockies

About this event

Camp Azamer 2026 Registration Deposit

9550 E Belleview Ave

Greenwood Village, CO 80111, USA

Week 1: June 29-July 3
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Week 2: July 6 - July 10
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Week 3: July 13 - July 17
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Week 4: July 20 - July 24
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Week 5: July 27- July 31
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Week 6: August 3 - August 7
$50

Please select one registration fee per child registering. This non-refundable deposit will go toward your child's camp tuition.


Please use code EARLYBIRD26 to get half off on the registration deposit.

Add a donation for Aish of the Rockies

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!