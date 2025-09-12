Camp Bountiful Donations

Hosted by

Camp Bountiful Donations

About this event

Camp Bountiful Shirts

Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt
$30

Send color, size, and logo choices to Christa.

Adult Sizes: Small to 4XL

Youth Sizes: XS to XL

Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

Send color, size, and logo choices to Christa.

Adult Sizes: Small to 4XL

Youth Sizes: XS to XL

Long Sleeve T item
Long Sleeve T item
Long Sleeve T
$20

Send color, size, and logo choices to Christa.

Adult Sizes: Small to 3XL

Youth Sizes: XS to XL

Short Sleeve T item
Short Sleeve T item
Short Sleeve T
$15

Send color, size, and logo choices to Christa.

Adult Sizes: XS to 4XL

Youth Sizes: XS to XL

Toddler Sizes: 2T to 6T

CB Song on Shirt item
CB Song on Shirt
$4

Add the Camp Bountiful song to the back of your shirt.

Hat item
Hat item
Hat
$10

Send logo choices to Christa.

Water bottle item
Water bottle
$10

17oz Flip Top Design

Send logo choices to Christa.

Shipping
$7

If you are unable to pick up your items at Camp Bountiful, they can be shipped to you for a fee.

Add a donation for Camp Bountiful Donations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!