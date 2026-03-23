Camp Cedarbrook Texas "All-in-FORE!-Cedarbrook" Golf Tournament

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Starting bid
Bring the fun to your next celebration with a classic ice cream truck party! Generously donated by Southern Ice Cream Inc., this experience includes a 1-hour visit from their ice cream truck serving up to 100 guests with a menu of classic frozen treats.
Perfect for birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, school events, or corporate celebrations, this sweet treat is guaranteed to make everyone smile.
Don't miss your chance to bring a nostalgic ice cream truck experience to your next event!
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of fun with family or friends! Enjoy a Family Fun Pack for 4 guests, generously donated by Main Event Katy.
This package includes:
Perfect for a family outing, date night, or group hangout, this experience is packed with games, entertainment, and nonstop fun.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone else) to a little glow-up moment with a $100 Arbonne gift card generously donated by Jennifer White. From skincare to wellness essentials, this is your chance to grab premium, feel-good products at a steal.
Whether you’re restocking your favorites or trying something new - this one’s an easy win.
Starting bid
Ready for the perfect weekend escape? This $1,000 value package includes:
🏡 A 2-night stay at a stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bath lakeside cabin in Bowie, TX
⛳ A round of golf for 4 at Top O Lake Golf Club (carts included)
Whether it’s a friends trip, couples getaway, or just an excuse to unplug - this package delivers both relaxation and fun.
Generously donated by Jennifer White.
Starting bid
This is your sign to plan that pool day. ☀️
Thanks to H-E-B Creamy Creations, you’ll be fully set with a stylish insulated cooler, beach towels, drink tumblers, and snack bowls—everything you need for a laid-back day in the sun.
Pack it up, grab your crew, and make it a day to remember—perfect for pool days, beach trips, or a fun summer gift.
Includes:
Estimated Value: $50+
Don’t miss your chance to snag this summer-ready set for a great cause!
Starting bid
Stay organized and stylish on the go with this chic and practical set! Featuring a trendy leopard-print tote and a 6-piece cosmetic bag set, this bundle is perfect for travel, daily use, or keeping all your essentials in one place.
Whether you're heading on a weekend getaway, to the gym, or just want to level up your organization, this set has you covered.
Includes:
Perfect for travel, everyday use, or as a thoughtful gift!
Estimated Value: $35–$40
Don’t miss your chance to snag this stylish and functional set!
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a true taste of Texas with this beautifully curated gift basket from Fredericksburg Pecan Co.
Filled with a delicious assortment of handcrafted favorites, this basket is perfect for entertaining, gifting, or simply indulging in something special.
Includes a variety of premium items such as:
Expertly packaged and ready to gift, this basket brings together local flavor, quality ingredients, and a touch of Southern charm.
Estimated Value: $85+
Perfect for hosting, holidays, or treating yourself!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious taste of Texas with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Filled with a mix of sweet and savory favorites, this bundle is perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying at home.
Beautifully packaged and ready to go, it’s a great option for any occasion—or just because.
Includes:
A perfect blend of bold flavors and Texas charm!
Estimated Value: $60
Great for gifting, hosting, or treating yourself.
Starting bid
Hit the course fully prepared with this all-in-one golf essentials set. Whether you're a seasoned player or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need for a great day on the green.
Packed with trusted brands and practical gear, it’s the perfect gift for any golf enthusiast.
Includes:
Everything you need to stay organized, comfortable, and ready to play your best.
Estimated Value: $90+
Perfect for golfers of all levels—or as a great gift!
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen with this stunning, artisan-style wooden cutting board. Featuring a unique mosaic pattern design, this piece is as functional as it is beautiful—perfect for food prep, serving, or display.
Crafted in an end-grain style, this board is designed to be durable, knife-friendly, and long-lasting. The non-slip rubber feet provide stability during use, while the included foldable tray stand makes it easy to store or showcase.
Whether you're hosting, cooking, or creating a charcuterie spread, this board is sure to impress.
Includes:
A perfect gift for home chefs, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship.
Estimated Value: $150
A standout piece—don’t miss your chance to take this home!
Starting bid
Relax, recover, and recharge with this Comfier heated knee massager—designed to provide soothing relief for tired, sore knees.
Featuring built-in heat therapy and gentle vibration, this wearable massager helps ease stiffness, improve circulation, and deliver targeted comfort right where you need it most. Perfect for everyday use at home or after long days on your feet.
Features:
A perfect gift for anyone who could use a little extra comfort and relaxation.
Estimated Value: $65
Great for daily relaxation, recovery, or gifting!
Starting bid
Beautiful handcrafted rustic wood bench featuring natural live-edge detailing and a rich stained finish. This unique handmade piece adds warmth and character to any home, entryway, or living space. A one-of-a-kind item.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing self-care night with a Bliss Digital Massaging Foot Bath, Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt, Dove Rich Nourishment Cream, Dove body wash, This Is How We Pray book, a cozy lap blanket, and a water bottle with candy. Generously donated by Miracles R Real.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out at the ballpark with 4 tickets to see the Sugar Land Space Cowboys vs. El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 PM at Constellation Field!
Package also includes a day parking pass for added convenience. Perfect for a family outing, date night, or baseball fans looking for a great summer evening.
Generously donated by Frost Bank.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable golf getaway with this exclusive Dormie Network Stay & Play Package valued at $5,400! Perfect for a foursome looking to experience some of the nation’s most prestigious private golf destinations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!