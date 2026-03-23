Camp Cedarbrook Texas "All-in-FORE!-Cedarbrook" Golf Tournament

Bring the fun to your next celebration with a classic ice cream truck party! Generously donated by Southern Ice Cream Inc., this experience includes a 1-hour visit from their ice cream truck serving up to 100 guests with a menu of classic frozen treats.





Perfect for birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, school events, or corporate celebrations, this sweet treat is guaranteed to make everyone smile.

🍦 Serves up to 100 guests

⏰ 1-hour ice cream truck party

📍 Valid within 50 miles of Katy/Houston

🗓 Available Monday–Saturday between 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📅 Certificate valid through October 31, 2026

Don't miss your chance to bring a nostalgic ice cream truck experience to your next event!