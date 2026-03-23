Camp Cedarbrook Texas
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Camp Cedarbrook Texas

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Camp Cedarbrook Texas "All-in-FORE!-Cedarbrook" Golf Tournament

The Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Party! item
The Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Party! item
The Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Party!
$150

Starting bid

Bring the fun to your next celebration with a classic ice cream truck party! Generously donated by Southern Ice Cream Inc., this experience includes a 1-hour visit from their ice cream truck serving up to 100 guests with a menu of classic frozen treats.


Perfect for birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, school events, or corporate celebrations, this sweet treat is guaranteed to make everyone smile.

  • 🍦 Serves up to 100 guests
  • 1-hour ice cream truck party
  • 📍 Valid within 50 miles of Katy/Houston
  • 🗓 Available Monday–Saturday between 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
  • 📅 Certificate valid through October 31, 2026

Don't miss your chance to bring a nostalgic ice cream truck experience to your next event!

Main Event Family Fun Pack – Katy item
Main Event Family Fun Pack – Katy
$80

Starting bid

Get ready for a day of fun with family or friends! Enjoy a Family Fun Pack for 4 guests, generously donated by Main Event Katy.

This package includes:

  • 🎮 4 Access All Wristbands
  • 1 Hour Timecards for games and activities
  • 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Valid for 4 guests

Perfect for a family outing, date night, or group hangout, this experience is packed with games, entertainment, and nonstop fun.

  • 📍 Location: Main Event Katy
Glow Up Package - $100 Arbonne Gift Card item
Glow Up Package - $100 Arbonne Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone else) to a little glow-up moment with a $100 Arbonne gift card generously donated by Jennifer White. From skincare to wellness essentials, this is your chance to grab premium, feel-good products at a steal.


Whether you’re restocking your favorites or trying something new - this one’s an easy win.

Weekend Escape: Lakeside Cabin + Golf for 4 item
Weekend Escape: Lakeside Cabin + Golf for 4
$300

Starting bid

Ready for the perfect weekend escape? This $1,000 value package includes:


🏡 A 2-night stay at a stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bath lakeside cabin in Bowie, TX
⛳ A round of golf for 4 at Top O Lake Golf Club (carts included)


Whether it’s a friends trip, couples getaway, or just an excuse to unplug - this package delivers both relaxation and fun.


Generously donated by Jennifer White.

H-E-B Creamy Creations Summer Bundle item
H-E-B Creamy Creations Summer Bundle item
H-E-B Creamy Creations Summer Bundle item
H-E-B Creamy Creations Summer Bundle
$30

Starting bid

This is your sign to plan that pool day. ☀️


Thanks to H-E-B Creamy Creations, you’ll be fully set with a stylish insulated cooler, beach towels, drink tumblers, and snack bowls—everything you need for a laid-back day in the sun.


Pack it up, grab your crew, and make it a day to remember—perfect for pool days, beach trips, or a fun summer gift.


Includes:

  • Insulated Creamy Creations cooler bag
  • (2) beach towels
  • (2) reusable drink tumblers
  • (4) mini bowls with lids

Estimated Value: $50+


Don’t miss your chance to snag this summer-ready set for a great cause!

Leopard Tote & Cosmetic Organizer Set item
Leopard Tote & Cosmetic Organizer Set item
Leopard Tote & Cosmetic Organizer Set
$20

Starting bid

Stay organized and stylish on the go with this chic and practical set! Featuring a trendy leopard-print tote and a 6-piece cosmetic bag set, this bundle is perfect for travel, daily use, or keeping all your essentials in one place.


Whether you're heading on a weekend getaway, to the gym, or just want to level up your organization, this set has you covered.


Includes:

  • Leopard print mesh tote bag with multiple compartments
  • 6-piece cosmetic bag set (various sizes for easy organization)

Perfect for travel, everyday use, or as a thoughtful gift!


Estimated Value: $35–$40


Don’t miss your chance to snag this stylish and functional set!

Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Gourmet Gift Basket item
Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Gourmet Gift Basket item
Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Gourmet Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a true taste of Texas with this beautifully curated gift basket from Fredericksburg Pecan Co.


Filled with a delicious assortment of handcrafted favorites, this basket is perfect for entertaining, gifting, or simply indulging in something special.


Includes a variety of premium items such as:

  • Chocolate-covered pecans
  • Fresh pecans
  • Peach pecan preserves
  • Kinloch pecan oil
  • Texas-themed kitchen towel
  • Decorative keepsake basket

Expertly packaged and ready to gift, this basket brings together local flavor, quality ingredients, and a touch of Southern charm.


Estimated Value: $85+


Perfect for hosting, holidays, or treating yourself!

Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Texas Treats Gift Basket item
Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Texas Treats Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious taste of Texas with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Fredericksburg Pecan Co. Filled with a mix of sweet and savory favorites, this bundle is perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying at home.


Beautifully packaged and ready to go, it’s a great option for any occasion—or just because.


Includes:

  • Peach Pecan Amaretto Jelly (5 oz)
  • Peach Salsa (16 oz)
  • Pecan Halves (8 oz)
  • (3) flavored pecan snack packs (4 oz each)
  • (2) pralines
  • Honey butter
  • Decorative keepsake basket

A perfect blend of bold flavors and Texas charm!


Estimated Value: $60


Great for gifting, hosting, or treating yourself.

Ultimate Golf Essentials Bundle item
Ultimate Golf Essentials Bundle item
Ultimate Golf Essentials Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Hit the course fully prepared with this all-in-one golf essentials set. Whether you're a seasoned player or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need for a great day on the green.


Packed with trusted brands and practical gear, it’s the perfect gift for any golf enthusiast.


Includes:

  • Ozark Trail soft-sided cooler bag
  • Callaway Supersoft golf balls (12 count)
  • FootJoy WeatherSof golf glove
  • Golfer’s towel with clip
  • Golf tees (pack)
  • Multi-function golf tool

Everything you need to stay organized, comfortable, and ready to play your best.


Estimated Value: $90+


Perfect for golfers of all levels—or as a great gift!

Handcrafted Wooden Cutting Board & Serving Set item
Handcrafted Wooden Cutting Board & Serving Set item
Handcrafted Wooden Cutting Board & Serving Set item
Handcrafted Wooden Cutting Board & Serving Set
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your kitchen with this stunning, artisan-style wooden cutting board. Featuring a unique mosaic pattern design, this piece is as functional as it is beautiful—perfect for food prep, serving, or display.


Crafted in an end-grain style, this board is designed to be durable, knife-friendly, and long-lasting. The non-slip rubber feet provide stability during use, while the included foldable tray stand makes it easy to store or showcase.


Whether you're hosting, cooking, or creating a charcuterie spread, this board is sure to impress.


Includes:

  • Premium wooden cutting board (mosaic/end-grain style)
  • Non-slip rubber feet for stability
  • Foldable tray/stand for storage or display

A perfect gift for home chefs, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates quality craftsmanship.


Estimated Value: $150


A standout piece—don’t miss your chance to take this home!

Comfier Heated Knee Massager item
Comfier Heated Knee Massager item
Comfier Heated Knee Massager item
Comfier Heated Knee Massager
$35

Starting bid

Relax, recover, and recharge with this Comfier heated knee massager—designed to provide soothing relief for tired, sore knees.


Featuring built-in heat therapy and gentle vibration, this wearable massager helps ease stiffness, improve circulation, and deliver targeted comfort right where you need it most. Perfect for everyday use at home or after long days on your feet.


Features:

  • Soothing heat therapy
  • Gentle vibration massage
  • Adjustable wrap design for a secure, comfortable fit
  • Auto shut-off for safe use

A perfect gift for anyone who could use a little extra comfort and relaxation.


Estimated Value: $65


Great for daily relaxation, recovery, or gifting!

Handcrafted Rustic Wood Bench item
Handcrafted Rustic Wood Bench item
Handcrafted Rustic Wood Bench item
Handcrafted Rustic Wood Bench
$150

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted rustic wood bench featuring natural live-edge detailing and a rich stained finish. This unique handmade piece adds warmth and character to any home, entryway, or living space. A one-of-a-kind item.

Relaxation Foot Spa Basket item
Relaxation Foot Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing self-care night with a Bliss Digital Massaging Foot Bath, Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt, Dove Rich Nourishment Cream, Dove body wash, This Is How We Pray book, a cozy lap blanket, and a water bottle with candy. Generously donated by Miracles R Real.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Ticket Package item
Sugar Land Space Cowboys Ticket Package item
Sugar Land Space Cowboys Ticket Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out at the ballpark with 4 tickets to see the Sugar Land Space Cowboys vs. El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 PM at Constellation Field!


Package also includes a day parking pass for added convenience. Perfect for a family outing, date night, or baseball fans looking for a great summer evening.


Generously donated by Frost Bank.

Dormie Network Stay & Play Package item
Dormie Network Stay & Play Package
$2,500

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable golf getaway with this exclusive Dormie Network Stay & Play Package valued at $5,400! Perfect for a foursome looking to experience some of the nation’s most prestigious private golf destinations.

Package Includes:

  • One-night stay in a private luxury cottage with four master suites
  • Two 18-hole rounds of golf for up to four players
  • Greens fees and cart fees included
  • Access to member-level practice facilities, teaching staff, and onsite restaurants

Choose From These Private Clubs:

  • Briggs Ranch Golf Club – San Antonio, TX
  • Ballyhack Golf Club – Roanoke, VA
  • ArborLinks Golf Club – Nebraska City, NE
  • Hidden Creek Golf Club – Egg Harbor Township, NJ
  • Victoria National Golf Club – Newburgh, IN

Important Details:

  • Reservations may be made up to 180 days in advance
  • Stay & Play packages cannot be booked in September or October
  • Caddie fees, food, beverages, and additional lodging are not included
  • Certificate expires May 18, 2027

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!