green and orange wooden boat

Hosted by

GSCTX, Troop 44759

About this event

Camp Champions 2026

Marble Falls

TX 78654, USA

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Chaperone Attendee
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: 4 meals (Saturday/Sunday), lodging, planned activities, and a commemorative patch.

Girl Scout Attendee (NEW Scouts ONLY)
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: 4 meals (Saturday/Sunday), lodging, planned activities, and a commemorative patch.

Adult Meal Add-on (Friday)
$15

Note: Dinner Friday evening is NOT included in your attendee cost. This optional add-on includes a meal with the troop for Friday evening and a snack share for chaperones for the weekend.

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