Camp Champions 2026

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: 4 meals (Saturday/Sunday), lodging, planned activities, and a commemorative patch.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: 4 meals (Saturday/Sunday), lodging, planned activities, and a commemorative patch.
Note: Dinner Friday evening is NOT included in your attendee cost. This optional add-on includes a meal with the troop for Friday evening and a snack share for chaperones for the weekend.
$
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