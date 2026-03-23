Camp Changes Everything: Young Life Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $500
Capture meaningful moments with a 60-minute professional photo session by Ann Huck. Perfect for families, seniors, couples, etc!
Donated by Ann Huck to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp - the best week of their lives! Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $85
Elevate your next event with a 6-foot grab-and-go balloon garland from The Balloon Garden. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, and special moments!
Donated by The Balloon Garden to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp -the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $1,200
Enjoy Tennessee baseball from the exclusive Uber Eats Porch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, a premier left-field group space featuring 20 tickets, a grill, and elevated views of the field. Bring your own food and drinks and experience one of the most unique and sought-after seating areas in the stadium.
Saturday, April 18th at 6PM VS Ole Miss
Donated to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp -the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $800
Escape to a peaceful lakefront retreat with a 2-night stay on beautiful Cherokee Lake. This spacious cabin features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, sleeps up to 10, and offers stunning views with a seasonal dock—perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Donated by the Schulze Family to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Enjoy an unforgettable night in downtown Knoxville with 2 tickets to see Jason Isbell live at the historic Tennessee Theatre on Friday, July 17 at 8 PM.
Donated by The Tennessee Theatre to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $50
Enjoy a night out at A Dopo, a wood-fired pizzeria in downtown Knoxville known for sourdough, Neapolitan-style pizzas, small-batch gelato, and Italian-inspired flavors.
Donated by A Dopo Pizza to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $70
Enjoy six pints of delicious Cruze Farm ice cream—redeemable at any location. A sweet treat perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!).
Donated by Cruze Farm to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $45
Beautiful handcrafted artwork by local artist Julie Sterchi of The Rustic Cradle. A unique and meaningful piece perfect for your home or as a gift.
Donated by Julie Sterchi to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Enjoy a curated selection of gifts and home goods from Bradley’s Gift & Home—perfect for treating yourself or someone special.
Donated by Bradley’s to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Receive a custom 5x7 watercolor family portrait by Emily McClenagan. A thoughtful and unique keepsake that beautifully captures your loved ones.
Donated by Emily McClenagan to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Receive a custom 5x7 watercolor family portrait by Emily McClenagan. A thoughtful and unique keepsake that beautifully captures your loved ones.
Donated by Emily McClenagan to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Receive a custom 5x7 watercolor family portrait by Emily McClenagan. A thoughtful and unique keepsake that beautifully captures your loved ones.
Donated by Emily McClenagan to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Receive a custom 5x7 watercolor family portrait by Emily McClenagan. A thoughtful and unique keepsake that beautifully captures your loved ones.
Donated by Emily McClenagan to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Experience the excitement of SEC baseball with 2 tickets to see Tennessee take on Ole Miss on a Friday night. Enjoy unbeatable views from seats directly behind home plate at Lindsey Nelson Stadium—right in the heart of the action for one of the season’s most anticipated matchups.
April 17th, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Donated by Luke Chesney to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $75
Enjoy an exciting night of soccer with 2 tickets to a One Knox SC match. Experience the energy of a hometown crowd, fast-paced action, and a fun night out in Knoxville.
Donated to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp - the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $75
Enjoy an exciting night of soccer with 2 tickets to a One Knox SC match. Experience the energy of a hometown crowd, fast-paced action, and a fun night out in Knoxville.
Donated to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp - the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $125
Enjoy a charming gift basket from Halls Flower Shop featuring a recipe tin, spoon, coasters, two tea towels, a candle, and a keychain-perfect for adding a cozy, decorative touch to any home.
Donated by Halls Flower Shop to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp - the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $350
Capture meaningful moments with a professional photo session by Thelen Wright Photography. Perfect for families, couples, seniors, or special occasions—creating timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
30 Min Session
Donated by Thelen Wright Photography to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $650
Enjoy a 2-night stay in the heart of Knoxville’s vibrant Old City. Just steps away from local restaurants, and coffee shops, this Airbnb offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for a fun and memorable getaway.
Donated by the Beshears to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Enjoy the perfect night out with dinner at Connor's Steak & Seafood followed by a movie at Regal Cinemas. Whether it’s a date night or a fun outing with a friend, this package brings together great food and a great film for an unforgettable experience.
Donated by Connor's and Drew Teague to help send kids in East Knoxville to camp—the best week of their lives. Every bid makes a difference.
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