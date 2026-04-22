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About this event
Adding this option helps support scholarship access for other families and contributes to the long-term sustainability of Camp Compass.
Choose this registration option to enroll your child in all 6 weeks of Camp Compass at a discounted bundled rate of $800. This option reserves your child’s spot for the full summer experience and reflects a $140 discount from standard weekly pricing.
If you're interested in volunteering, please reach out to [email protected] prior to check out to receive a discount code.
Location: Lostine Wildlife Refuge
Direction Theme: Finding Our Center
Nature Focus: Entomology / Bug & Insect Life
Guest Expert: Caitlin Rushlow
Orientation to Camp Compass values, group rhythm, body awareness, boundaries, and relationship-building. Children will begin a collaborative watershed map that will evolve throughout the summer while exploring insects, pollinators, decomposition, and the hidden small worlds of the refuge through hands-on discovery and observation.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
Location: Lostine Community Orchard
Direction Theme: North — Stillness & Awareness
Nature Focus: Gardening / Soil / Compost
Guest Expert: TBD
Exploration of soil ecology, compost cycles, worms, gardening practices, harvesting, and stewardship.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
Location: The Hohman Property, Jim Town Rd
Direction Theme: East — Curiosity & Discovery
Nature Focus: Wildlife Biology / Animal Life
Guest Expert: TBD
Animal tracks, habitats, bird life, quiet observation, listening practices, sit spots, and relationship-building with the natural world.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
Location: Jan Hohman Property
Direction Theme: South — Connection & Expression
Nature Focus: Aquatic Life / Stream Exploration
Guest Expert: Jan Hohman
Possible Additional Guest: Ian Wilson (Dam-Building Exploration)
Creek exploration, aquatic ecosystems, water flow, erosion, sensory play, and collaborative building projects.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
Location: Lostine Wildlife Refuge
Direction Theme: West — Growth & Transformation
Nature Focus: Botany / Plant Life / Herbal Medicine
Guest Expert: Lauren McDonald
Plant identification, herbal medicine introduction, sensory walks, pollination, ecosystem relationships, and nature-based exploration.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
Location: Joelle & Steve's Property, Haun Ln.
Direction Theme: All Directions — Integration & Celebration
Nature Focus: Carnival Week / Movement Arts
Guest Expert: Arvella
Specialty: Silks & Movement Exploration
A celebratory closing week focused on creativity, movement, balance, storytelling, collaboration, and playful expression.
If you would like to commit to volunteering, we are offering a $15 per day discount. Please use the discount code below to sign up for the number of days you wish to volunteer.
One day: VOL1
Two days: VOL2
Three days: VOL3
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