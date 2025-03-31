22 Veterans per day commit suicide! We are collaborating and creating the resources and environments to minimize the number to zero. Join today and support the mission!
Camp Comrade Membership
$100
Valid for one year
Camp Comrade Membership enables you receive newsletters, early bird on giveaways and raffles, free swag, access to additional resources.
Adopt a Veteran "Warrior Weekend"
$10,000
No expiration
Relax / Learn / Grow /
Enjoy a weekend retreat in collaboration with a veteran and the community! This membership provides a 3-day weekend retreat including, training, mentorship, peer group, classes, field craft, weapons class, and fireside chats! Membership comes with access to one event, five persons paired with five veterans, food and lodging provided. The results are transformational and life changing for all involved!
