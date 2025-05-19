This ticket includes 1 bed in an accommodation that has 2 twin beds, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Make sure to reserve those items below during registration. Roommate must be identified.
This ticket includes a private room with 1 Queen bed and a private bath, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. This room can accommodate 2 people. These rooms are located in cabins 5, NOT in Sabbath House, Retreat House, or Hall house.
Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!
Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.
Camp Crystal Clear 2025….this Camp House transformed into a fun retreat embodying your favorite Disney or Marvel characters! Mixing sobriety & recovery, and the spirit of unabashed fun.
Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.
Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!
Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.
Please select this ticket only if you are applying for a scholarship this year. All scholarships once approved, will be in the bunkhouse.
Includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.
Ropes course is included this year! If you don't reserve your spot, it's not guaranteed. Make sure to reserve your spot today and add this to your registration.
Join us for fun and team building at the ropes course. This is one of the most popular team activities!
Canoeing is included this year! Please make sure to add this to your registration to reserve your spot. This ticket is for those who would like to add on a canoe excursion.
The sign-up sheets to pick your day and time will be located next to the registration desk in the Multipurpose Building lobby.
T-Shirts are included in this years registration! Please make sure to add this item and select your size when prompted. If not, your size may not be available when you get to camp.
Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!
Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.
This ticket is a waitlist for Semi-private rooms that may open up due to cancellations. This is a first come first serve option and does not guarantee a semi-private room.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing