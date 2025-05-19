Camp Crystal Clear 2025

8411 25th St E

Parrish, FL 34219, USA

Semi-private with 2 Twin Beds (for 1 person) item
Semi-private with 2 Twin Beds (for 1 person)
$410

This ticket includes 1 bed in an accommodation that has 2 twin beds, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Make sure to reserve those items below during registration. Roommate must be identified.

Private room with 1 Queen bed (for 2 people) item
Private room with 1 Queen bed (for 2 people)
$820

This ticket includes a private room with 1 Queen bed and a private bath, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. This room can accommodate 2 people. These rooms are located in cabins 5, NOT in Sabbath House, Retreat House, or Hall house.

Dungeons and Dragons Camp House item
Dungeons and Dragons Camp House
$295

Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!

Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.

Leather and Lace Camp House item
Leather and Lace Camp House
$295

Camp Crystal Clear 2025….this Camp House transformed into a fun retreat embodying your favorite Disney or Marvel characters! Mixing sobriety & recovery, and the spirit of unabashed fun.

Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.

Superheroes Camp House item
Superheroes Camp House
$295

Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!

Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.

Camp House Scholarship item
Camp House Scholarship
free

Please select this ticket only if you are applying for a scholarship this year. All scholarships once approved, will be in the bunkhouse.

Includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.

Ropes Course item
Ropes Course
free

Ropes course is included this year! If you don't reserve your spot, it's not guaranteed. Make sure to reserve your spot today and add this to your registration.

Join us for fun and team building at the ropes course. This is one of the most popular team activities!

Canoe Excursion item
Canoe Excursion
free

Canoeing is included this year! Please make sure to add this to your registration to reserve your spot. This ticket is for those who would like to add on a canoe excursion.

The sign-up sheets to pick your day and time will be located next to the registration desk in the Multipurpose Building lobby.

CCC T-Shirt item
CCC T-Shirt
free

T-Shirts are included in this years registration! Please make sure to add this item and select your size when prompted. If not, your size may not be available when you get to camp.

Icon’s & Divas Camp House item
Icon’s & Divas Camp House
$295

Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!

Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.

Waitlist: Semi-private with 2 Twin Beds (for 1 person) item
Waitlist: Semi-private with 2 Twin Beds (for 1 person)
free

This ticket is a waitlist for Semi-private rooms that may open up due to cancellations. This is a first come first serve option and does not guarantee a semi-private room.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing