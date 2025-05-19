Camp Crystal Clear 2025

Imagine stepping into a vibrant gay camp house pulsating with the electric energy of Divas & Icons , where glittering glam meets fierce personalities at every turn. Imagine you & your fellows having impromptu lip-sync battles to sass-filled dance-offs, every moment could be a dazzling celebration of empowerment, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression as you stay in the center of sobriety!



Ticket includes accommodation for 3 nights, 9 meals, coffee, snacks and soda, ropes course, canoeing and a t-shirt for each registrant. Our bunkhouses have 8 beds per room, and a bathroom with 3 sinks, 3 shower stalls and 3 toilet stalls. Only one person will be assigned per bunk.