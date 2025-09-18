Camp Daybreak Store

Offered by
About this shop
Bring a little camp to your table with this 13 oz enamel mug with a stainless steel rim.
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Hang some Camp Daybreak love on your Christmas tree! Or hang on your wall year round. First in a series, start collecting now! Ornaments are 3"
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Perfect for running errands, or filling with stickers! Bring a little Camp Daybreak wherever you go with this tote bag. Measures 15"x13"
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Perfect for your water bottle, computer, anywhere you want to show some Camp Daybreak pride. Sticker is 4" x 4"
Now you can wear Camp Daybreak gear when the cold weather sets in! Olive sweatshirt with a yellow graphic.
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Show your love for camp with our Camp Daybreak logo on a gray tee shirt, with STAFF on the back.
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
What year will you get? Surprise yourself with a mystery tee shirt pulled from past designs.
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Drink your water in Camp Daybreak Style! 24 oz bottle.
Please also select your shipping/delivery option
Shipping for mug
Shipping for Ornament
Shipping for Tee shirt or tote
Shipping for Sweatshirt/multiple items.
Not Including ornament
Shipping for water bottle
Local pick up/delivery for Chittenden and Franklin County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!