Pom Camp Payments

About this event
Camp Payment. This pays for camp & camp clothes. This is for both returning and new members. Due 5/31
This is for new members only. You must pay this by 6/21.
If you reordered any gear, please submit your payment here by 6/21 to receive the items.
Warm Up Jacket: $130.00
Duffle: $60.00
Backpack: $50.00
Yard Signs: $12.00
Leotard: $24.00
Sports Bra: $20.00
Spanks: $18.00
Camp Earrings: $20.00
States Earrings: $20.00
Shoes: $120.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!