Plymouth Pompon

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Plymouth Pompon

About this event

Pom Camp Payments

Camp Payment
$745

Camp Payment. This pays for camp & camp clothes. This is for both returning and new members. Due 5/31

Camp Gear Payment(New members only)
$514

This is for new members only. You must pay this by 6/21.

Returning Member Gear
Pay what you can

If you reordered any gear, please submit your payment here by 6/21 to receive the items.

Warm Up Jacket: $130.00

Duffle: $60.00

Backpack: $50.00

Yard Signs: $12.00

Leotard: $24.00

Sports Bra: $20.00

Spanks: $18.00

Camp Earrings: $20.00

States Earrings: $20.00

Shoes: $120.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!