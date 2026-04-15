Camp Eastwood Silent Auction-Full Tuition

Welcome to our online fundraising auction. 📣 Each session is valued at $2,800 and has been generously donated by Camp Eastwood, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Conway NH PTO, and the students and staff of Pine Tree & Conway Intermediate School.





Camp Eastwood is an overnight summer camp located in the beautiful Belgrade Lakes region of Maine. Camp Eastwood Website





Gender: Boys or girls, Ages: 6 - 10

Parameters:

● Valid for Session 1 (June 27 - July 3, 2026) or Session 4 (August 2 - August 8, 2026)

● This voucher covers the entire tuition of a one week session

● Multiple vouchers can be used per family

● Families are responsible for providing all packing materials required

● Families are responsible for transportation to and from the camp









Spread the word, rally your friends and family, and together, let's start thinking summer time thoughts!





Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!





Conway NH PTO