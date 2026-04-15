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Conway NH PTO

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Camp Eastwood Silent Auction-Full Tuition

Full One Week Tuition ($2,800 Value) #1 item
Full One Week Tuition ($2,800 Value) #1
$100

Starting bid

Welcome to our online fundraising auction. 📣 Each session is valued at $2,800 and has been generously donated by Camp Eastwood, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Conway NH PTO, and the students and staff of Pine Tree & Conway Intermediate School.


Camp Eastwood is an overnight summer camp located in the beautiful Belgrade Lakes region of Maine. Camp Eastwood Website


Gender: Boys or girls, Ages: 6 - 10 

Parameters: 

● Valid for Session 1 (June 27 - July 3, 2026) or Session 4 (August 2 - August 8, 2026)

● This voucher covers the entire tuition of a one week session

● Multiple vouchers can be used per family

● Families are responsible for providing all packing materials required

● Families are responsible for transportation to and from the camp



Spread the word, rally your friends and family, and together, let's start thinking summer time thoughts!


Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!


Conway NH PTO

Full One Week Tuition ($2,800 Value) #2 item
Full One Week Tuition ($2,800 Value) #2
$100

Starting bid

Welcome to our online fundraising auction. 📣 Each session is valued at $2,800 and has been generously donated by Camp Eastwood, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Conway NH PTO, and the students and staff of Pine Tree & Conway Intermediate School.


Camp Eastwood is an overnight summer camp located in the beautiful Belgrade Lakes region of Maine. Camp Eastwood Website


Gender: Boys or girls, Ages: 6 - 10 

Parameters: 

● Valid for Session 1 (June 27 - July 3, 2026) or Session 4 (August 2 - August 8, 2026)

● This voucher covers the entire tuition of a one week session

● Multiple vouchers can be used per family

● Families are responsible for providing all packing materials required

● Families are responsible for transportation to and from the camp



Spread the word, rally your friends and family, and together, let's start thinking summer time thoughts!


Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!


Conway NH PTO

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