Camp Eder Par 4 Contest

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About this event
$
Purchase includes:
Eligibility to win a dream TPC Sawgrass trip and allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.
Purchase includes:
Entire team eligibility to win a dream TPC Sawgrass trip and to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.
Purchase includes:
Allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).
Purchase includes:
Allows your entire team to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!