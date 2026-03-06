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Inspired By Giving

About this event

Camp Eder Par 4 Contest

Add a donation for Inspired By Giving

$

Single Player: Tee Bonus + Prize
$40

Purchase includes:
Eligibility to win a dream TPC Sawgrass trip and allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.

Team: Tee Bonus + Prize
$150

Purchase includes:
Entire team eligibility to win a dream TPC Sawgrass trip and to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.

Single Player: Tee Bonus ONLY
$20

Purchase includes:
Allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).

Team - Tee Bonus ONLY
$75

Purchase includes:
Allows your entire team to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!