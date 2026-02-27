Camp Endeavor-Half Day Summer Immersion Camps

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For rising 5th-8th ECS students.
Week 1- June 8th-June 12th.
All skill levels welcome. Focus on skill development, drills, team building, stick work and agility. Must provide own lacrosse stick, helmet and goggles.
For rising 6th-8th ECS students.
Week 1- June 8th-June 12th.
All skill levels welcome. Focus on skill development, drills, team building, stick work, agility and game play.
For rising 6th–8th ECS students.
Week 1- June 8th-June 12th.
Campers will read awesome novels, share ideas in fun group discussions, and get creative with activities that make the stories come alive. Campers will learn how books turn into movies and figure out why the movies are cool, but the books are usually way better! By the end of camp, campers will have a bigger love for reading and a new way to see your favorite stories in print and on screen.
For rising 6th-8th ECS students.
Week 1- June 8th-June 12th.
Have you been wanting to learn the skills needed to be a great babysitter? Interested in learning how to build your babysitting business? At Babysitter’s camp, we will discuss, learn and practice all the skills necessary to become a great babysitter! At the end of camp, students will earn American Red Cross Babysitting certification and have training in hands only CPR and First Aid
For rising 5th-8th ECS students.
Week 2- June 15th-June 19th.
Learn the basics of the game, practice teamwork and cooperation, and hone leadership skills through competitive kid-friendly sports. Skills and drills make up most of the first part of the day, but each day ends with a game. The week culminates in "the big game"!
For rising 4th-6th ECS students.
Week 2- June 15th-June 19th.
Future Leaders Camp is an exciting opportunity where students in 4th through 6th grade build confidence, teamwork skills, and leadership abilities through fun challenges and games. Campers will work together on creative service projects that help their community and learn how to set goals they can be proud of. By the end of the camp, students will feel inspired, empowered, and ready to be leaders at ECS and beyond!
For rising 5th-8th ECS students.
Week 2- June 15th-June 19th.
Come sing, dance, and act for a week of musical theater fun! We will learn the basics of musical theater, and build on existing skills to reach every actor's potential.
For rising 6th-8th ECS students.
Week 3- June 22nd-June 26th.
Campers will have the opportunity to learn the rules and positions of the game while practicing different skills to improve technique. Campers will also participate in drills and flag football games.
For rising 5th-8th ECS students.
Week 3- June 22nd-June 26th. Campers will learn the basics of the game, practice teamwork and cooperation, and hone leadership skills through competitive kid-friendly sports. Skills and drills make up most of the first part of the day, but each day ends with a game. The week culminates in "the big game"!
For rising 6th-8th ECS students.
Week 3- June 22nd-June 26th.
In this interactive tech camp, students will explore the world of modern technology through engaging, hands-on projects. Campers will take a closer look at Chromebook hardware, build essential tech skills, and design and print their own 3D creations.
For rising 6th-8th ECS students.
Week 4- July 6th-July 10th.
Campers will have the opportunity to learn the rules and positions of the game while practicing different skills to improve technique. Campers will also participate in drills and basketball games.
For rising 4th-8th ECS students.
Week 4- July 6th-July 10th.
Campers will learn the basic stitches in cross stitching. Choosing and creating a pattern to work on for the week. The idea is fun relaxing vibes and getting to work on a tangible creation, while learning the skills to continue the craft beyond the week.
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