Camp Endeavor-Half Day Summer Immersion Camps

For rising 6th–8th ECS students.

Week 1- June 8th-June 12th.

Campers will read awesome novels, share ideas in fun group discussions, and get creative with activities that make the stories come alive. Campers will learn how books turn into movies and figure out why the movies are cool, but the books are usually way better! By the end of camp, campers will have a bigger love for reading and a new way to see your favorite stories in print and on screen.