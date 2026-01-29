Camp FAF 2026

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A two king bedroom that will sleep 4 people. Discounted to account for this. (Price is per person HALF DUE UP FRONT - REST DUE JUNE 15th) (You are also welcome to bring your own air mattress if you don't want to share)
A king bedroom that will sleep 2 people. (Price is per person HALF DUE UP FRONT REST DUE JUNE 15th) (You are also welcome to bring your own air mattress if you don't want to share)
$
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