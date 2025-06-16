Ps 110 K Pta
CAMP, Fall 2025
124 Monitor St
Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Musical Theatre (2nd-5th, Tue)
$800
Register for the Fall 2025 Session (Sep - Jan).
Music for Brains, Hands, and Feet (K-2nd, Thur)
$750
Register for the Fall 2025 Session (Sep - Jan).
Extended Day Add-On (2nd-5th, Tue)
$80
Extended Day Add-On for the Fall Session (Sep - Jan). You must also purchase a registration for the Fall Session on Tuesdays.
Extended Day Add-On (K-2nd, Thur)
$75
Extended Day Add-On for the Fall Session (Sep - Jan). You must also purchase a registration for the Fall Session on Thursdays.
Wait List (Fall)
free
Missed out ? Put your name on the Wait List and we'll let you know if a spot opens up.
