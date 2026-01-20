Camp Fatima Of New Jersey Inc

Camp Fatima Of New Jersey Inc

Camp Fatima of NJ: 2026 Spring Golf Outing

Beaver Brook Country Club: 25 Country Club Dr

Annandale, NJ 08801, USA

Round of Golf for Charity
$200

Includes: Breakfast, BBQ lunch at the turn, Dinner Buffet, Domestic Beer and Surfsides on course.


Open Bar, Outing Gift.

Tee Sign Sponsor
$150
Various On-course Contests
$350

Longest Drive (Men's and Women's), Closest to the Pin (Men's and Women's)

Refreshment Cart
$500
Raffle Prize Sponsor
$600
Golf Cart Sponsor
$800
Gold Sponsor (Hole Flag Sponsor)
$1,000

All Sponsors of $1,000 and greater will have Sponsor Name on Hole Flags. Sponsors will then receive the flag framed to keep.

Leaderboard Sponsor (Air Cannon)
$1,000

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Table for Advertising, Foursome, Hole Flag Sponsor.


Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

Outing Sponsor, Table for Advertising, Foursome Hole Flag Sponsor.


