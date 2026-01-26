Camp for Wishes 2026 Overnight Lodging

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Rent a bunk space in a cabin on-site at the Oregon Outdoor Education Center on June 6th, 2026. Space could be shared with other participants. There are no restrooms inside the cabin, but there is a multi-stall shower house nearby.
Rent either Cabin 1 or Cabin 7 (pictured) at the Oregon Outdoor Education Center on June 6th, 2026. The two available cabins have a bathroom and shower inside, as well as renovated bunks with individual windows and outlets. Cabins sleep up to 18 people.
Rent an entire room (sleeps up to 4 people max) in a cottage at the Oregon Outdoor Education Center on June 6th, 2026. The cottages each have two shared bathrooms and 4 rooms total. Space could be shared with other participants.
Rent an entire cottage at the Oregon Outdoor Education Center on June 6th, 2026. The cottage includes 4 separate bedrooms each with two bunk beds, two showers, two toilets and sinks, and sleeps up to 16 people max.
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