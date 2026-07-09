Help a child shine from the inside out!





Not every family can afford enriching summer experiences, but your generosity can make CAMP GLOW possible for a deserving child in our community.





A $95 Camper Sponsorship provides one child with a full scholarship to attend CAMP GLOW, a three-day STEAM and wellness camp presented by the Children's Museum of Montgomery and GMW Living. Through hands-on cooking classes, exciting science experiments, creative engineering challenges, and glow-in-the-dark activities, campers explore brain, gut, mouth, and skin health while building confidence, curiosity, and lifelong healthy habits.





Your sponsorship covers a child's complete camp experience, including:

Three days of hands-on STEAM and wellness programming

Daily cooking instruction and healthy snacks

All science and art materials

A CAMP GLOW T-shirt, STEM journal, and recipe booklet

Admission for their family to the Friday Glow Showcase

Levels of Impact:

$95 – Sponsor One Camper

$475 – Sponsor Five Campers

$950 – Sponsor Ten Campers



$1,000 - Wellness Sponsor

Supports cooking classes and healthy snacks.



$2,000 – Glow Champion Sponsor

Supports workshop artists and STEAM supplies



$3,500+ – Presenting Sponsor

Presenting Sponsor Benefits:

Exclusive "Presented by " recognition

Logo on every camp shirt

Logo on all marketing materials

Speaking opportunity at the Glow Showcase

Recognition in all media and social posts

Opportunity to provide promotional materials to families

Recognition on certificates

Featured in post-event impact report

Impact

Makes scholarships possible

Underwrites artists

Covers showcase production

Helps purchase glow materials

Supports healthy snacks

By sponsoring camp Glow, you're doing more than paying for camp—you’re investing in a child's health, education, creativity, and future. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, create, and glow, regardless of financial circumstances.





Thank you for helping us make CAMP GLOW accessible to every young learner who dreams of discovering their potential.