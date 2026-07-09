Help a child shine from the inside out!
Not every family can afford enriching summer experiences, but your generosity can make CAMP GLOW possible for a deserving child in our community.
A $95 Camper Sponsorship provides one child with a full scholarship to attend CAMP GLOW, a three-day STEAM and wellness camp presented by the Children's Museum of Montgomery and GMW Living. Through hands-on cooking classes, exciting science experiments, creative engineering challenges, and glow-in-the-dark activities, campers explore brain, gut, mouth, and skin health while building confidence, curiosity, and lifelong healthy habits.
Your sponsorship covers a child's complete camp experience, including:
- Three days of hands-on STEAM and wellness programming
- Daily cooking instruction and healthy snacks
- All science and art materials
- A CAMP GLOW T-shirt, STEM journal, and recipe booklet
- Admission for their family to the Friday Glow Showcase
Levels of Impact:
- $95 – Sponsor One Camper
- $475 – Sponsor Five Campers
- $950 – Sponsor Ten Campers
- $1,000 - Wellness Sponsor
Supports cooking classes and healthy snacks.
- $2,000 – Glow Champion Sponsor
Supports workshop artists and STEAM supplies
- $3,500+ – Presenting Sponsor
Presenting Sponsor Benefits:
- Exclusive "Presented by " recognition
- Logo on every camp shirt
- Logo on all marketing materials
- Speaking opportunity at the Glow Showcase
- Recognition in all media and social posts
- Opportunity to provide promotional materials to families
- Recognition on certificates
- Featured in post-event impact report
Impact
- Makes scholarships possible
- Underwrites artists
- Covers showcase production
- Helps purchase glow materials
- Supports healthy snacks
By sponsoring camp Glow, you're doing more than paying for camp—you’re investing in a child's health, education, creativity, and future. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, create, and glow, regardless of financial circumstances.
Thank you for helping us make CAMP GLOW accessible to every young learner who dreams of discovering their potential.
Help a child shine from the inside out!
Not every family can afford enriching summer experiences, but your generosity can make CAMP GLOW possible for a deserving child in our community.
A $95 Camper Sponsorship provides one child with a full scholarship to attend CAMP GLOW, a three-day STEAM and wellness camp presented by the Children's Museum of Montgomery and GMW Living. Through hands-on cooking classes, exciting science experiments, creative engineering challenges, and glow-in-the-dark activities, campers explore brain, gut, mouth, and skin health while building confidence, curiosity, and lifelong healthy habits.
Your sponsorship covers a child's complete camp experience, including:
- Three days of hands-on STEAM and wellness programming
- Daily cooking instruction and healthy snacks
- All science and art materials
- A CAMP GLOW T-shirt, STEM journal, and recipe booklet
- Admission for their family to the Friday Glow Showcase
Levels of Impact:
- $95 – Sponsor One Camper
- $475 – Sponsor Five Campers
- $950 – Sponsor Ten Campers
- $1,000 - Wellness Sponsor
Supports cooking classes and healthy snacks.
- $2,000 – Glow Champion Sponsor
Supports workshop artists and STEAM supplies
- $3,500+ – Presenting Sponsor
Presenting Sponsor Benefits:
- Exclusive "Presented by " recognition
- Logo on every camp shirt
- Logo on all marketing materials
- Speaking opportunity at the Glow Showcase
- Recognition in all media and social posts
- Opportunity to provide promotional materials to families
- Recognition on certificates
- Featured in post-event impact report
Impact
- Makes scholarships possible
- Underwrites artists
- Covers showcase production
- Helps purchase glow materials
- Supports healthy snacks
By sponsoring camp Glow, you're doing more than paying for camp—you’re investing in a child's health, education, creativity, and future. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, create, and glow, regardless of financial circumstances.
Thank you for helping us make CAMP GLOW accessible to every young learner who dreams of discovering their potential.