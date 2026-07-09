A vibrant blue flower in the foreground is set against a black background with neon green and purple text advertising "CAMP GLOW" and event details.
Children's Museum of Montgomery

Hosted by

Children's Museum of Montgomery

About this event

Camp Glow

432 Goldthwaite St

Montgomery, AL 36104, USA

CAMP GLOW ADMISSION
$95

For just $95, your child receives over nine hours of engaging instruction, all camp materials and supplies, daily snacks, special keepsakes, and an unforgettable showcase experience that celebrates their creativity and learning.

Your Camper Will Enjoy:

  • 🍓 Daily hands-on healthy cooking classes
  • 🧪 Exciting STEAM experiments and engineering challenges
  • ✨ Glow-in-the-dark science and art activities
  • 🧠 Fun lessons about brain, gut, skin, and dental health
  • 🏃 Daily movement and brain breaks
  • 🍎 Healthy snacks each day
  • 👕 Exclusive CAMP GLOW T-shirt
  • 📖 Recipe booklet and STEM journal to take home
  • 🏅 Certificate of Completion
  • 🎉 Admission for family members to the Friday Glow Showcase


Sponsor CAMP GLOW
Pay what you can

Help a child shine from the inside out!


Not every family can afford enriching summer experiences, but your generosity can make CAMP GLOW possible for a deserving child in our community.


$95 Camper Sponsorship provides one child with a full scholarship to attend CAMP GLOW, a three-day STEAM and wellness camp presented by the Children's Museum of Montgomery and GMW Living. Through hands-on cooking classes, exciting science experiments, creative engineering challenges, and glow-in-the-dark activities, campers explore brain, gut, mouth, and skin health while building confidence, curiosity, and lifelong healthy habits.


Your sponsorship covers a child's complete camp experience, including:

  • Three days of hands-on STEAM and wellness programming
  • Daily cooking instruction and healthy snacks
  • All science and art materials
  • A CAMP GLOW T-shirt, STEM journal, and recipe booklet
  • Admission for their family to the Friday Glow Showcase

Levels of Impact:

  • $95 – Sponsor One Camper
  • $475 – Sponsor Five Campers
  • $950 – Sponsor Ten Campers
  • $1,000 - Wellness Sponsor
    Supports cooking classes and healthy snacks.
  • $2,000 – Glow Champion Sponsor
    Supports workshop artists and STEAM supplies
  • $3,500+ – Presenting Sponsor

Presenting Sponsor Benefits:

  • Exclusive "Presented by " recognition
  • Logo on every camp shirt
  • Logo on all marketing materials
  • Speaking opportunity at the Glow Showcase
  • Recognition in all media and social posts
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials to families
  • Recognition on certificates
  • Featured in post-event impact report

Impact

  • Makes scholarships possible
  • Underwrites artists
  • Covers showcase production
  • Helps purchase glow materials
  • Supports healthy snacks

By sponsoring camp Glow, you're doing more than paying for camp—you’re investing in a child's health, education, creativity, and future. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, create, and glow, regardless of financial circumstances.


Thank you for helping us make CAMP GLOW accessible to every young learner who dreams of discovering their potential.

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