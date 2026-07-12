A colorful flyer announces "Camp Grandma 2026" with activities for August 18-20, featuring a sunny graphic in the foreground and a wooden sign in the background.

Hosted by

Peace Out

About this event

Camp Grandma

Summit

WA, USA

Tuesday, August 18 – Camp Grandma Fun Day
$25

$25 per child

Kick off Camp Grandma with an action-packed day full of games, challenges, and laughter!

Activities include:
👨‍🍳 Iron Chef Challenge
🎨 Culinary-themed crafts
🔫 Nerf Wars
🏃 Obstacle Course
🎤 Karaoke
🏊 Pool Party
🍉 Watermelon Eating Contest
🏓 Pickleball

🥪 Please bring a sack lunch for each participant.

Wednesday, August 19 – Point Defiance Beach Day
$15

Meet us at Owen Beach
$15 per child

Spend the day soaking up the sunshine at one of Tacoma's most beautiful beaches! We'll enjoy beach games, sandcastle building, water play, and plenty of time to relax and explore.

Don't forget to bring:
🏖️ Picnic lunch
🩱 Swimsuit
🏖️ Towel
🧴 Sunscreen
💦 Water shoes (recommended)

Thursday, August 20 – Messy Day
$25

$25 per child

If your kids love getting messy, this is the day they've been waiting for! Wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty because we're going all out with messy fun.

Activities include:
🍝 Spaghetti Pool
🍮 Pudding Bombs
💦 Water Balloon Battles
🥧 Food Fights
🌈 Giant Slip & Slide
🏊 Pool Party

Prepare for laughs, smiles, and a whole lot of unforgettable fun!

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