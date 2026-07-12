About this event
$25 per child
Kick off Camp Grandma with an action-packed day full of games, challenges, and laughter!
Activities include:
👨🍳 Iron Chef Challenge
🎨 Culinary-themed crafts
🔫 Nerf Wars
🏃 Obstacle Course
🎤 Karaoke
🏊 Pool Party
🍉 Watermelon Eating Contest
🏓 Pickleball
🥪 Please bring a sack lunch for each participant.
Meet us at Owen Beach
$15 per child
Spend the day soaking up the sunshine at one of Tacoma's most beautiful beaches! We'll enjoy beach games, sandcastle building, water play, and plenty of time to relax and explore.
Don't forget to bring:
🏖️ Picnic lunch
🩱 Swimsuit
🏖️ Towel
🧴 Sunscreen
💦 Water shoes (recommended)
$25 per child
If your kids love getting messy, this is the day they've been waiting for! Wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty because we're going all out with messy fun.
Activities include:
🍝 Spaghetti Pool
🍮 Pudding Bombs
💦 Water Balloon Battles
🥧 Food Fights
🌈 Giant Slip & Slide
🏊 Pool Party
Prepare for laughs, smiles, and a whole lot of unforgettable fun!
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