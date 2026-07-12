Camp Grandma

$25 per child

If your kids love getting messy, this is the day they've been waiting for! Wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty because we're going all out with messy fun.

Activities include:

🍝 Spaghetti Pool

🍮 Pudding Bombs

💦 Water Balloon Battles

🥧 Food Fights

🌈 Giant Slip & Slide

🏊 Pool Party

Prepare for laughs, smiles, and a whole lot of unforgettable fun!