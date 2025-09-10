Silent Auction - Haunted Lodge Party 2025

Starting bid
The Sonicare electric toothbrush is known for its advanced sonic technology that delivers powerful, gentle cleaning. It features two brushing modes, clean and gum care, for personalized care. The toothbrush comes with a rechargeable battery, one long-lasting brush head, a charging stand and travel case.
Donated by: North Sioux Dental
Value: $90
Host the ultimate gathering with a Pizza Party for 20 at P’s Pizza in Dakota Dunes! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, family get-togethers, or just a fun night out, this party includes delicious, fresh-made pizza in a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere. Great food, great company, and no cleanup—what more could you ask for?
Donated by: P's Pizza
Value: $500
Upgrade your kitchen essentials with this practical and stylish bundle! This set includes a sleek airpot to keep beverages hot for hours, a variety of versatile spatulas, and a set of colorful kitchen towels. Perfect for daily use or entertaining, this package brings both function and flair to your culinary space!
Donated by: Lawler Fixture Company
Value: $124
These Eddie Bauer sunglasses feature polarized lenses that reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection. These sunglasses combine fashion with eye protection, making them perfect for casual or active wear.
Donated by: Bruening Eye Specialists
Value: $180
Keep hope close to your heart with this elegant 14k yellow gold pendant from Greenberg’s Inspired By Hope collection. Featuring a delicate 0.01ctw diamond accent, this timeless piece is more than just jewelry — it’s a symbol of strength, resilience, and inspiration. A meaningful gift or personal keepsake that shines with purpose.
Donated by: Greenberg's
Value: $600
Embrace the season with this cozy basket, featuring a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, two wine glasses, koozies, a pumpkin spice candle with matches, a soft blanket, and a cute "Hello Fall" wooden sign — everything you need for the perfect autumn evening!
Donated by: Hoffert Homes Group
Value: $100
This package includes one 18-hole round of golf for 4 people with carts at the Bluff Creek Golf Course. Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens with family, friends, or colleagues.
Donated by: Bluff Creek Golf Course
Value: $276
Spice up your brunch with this ultimate Bloody Mary Basket! Includes premium vodka, Bloody Mary fixings, gourmet rim salts, hot sauces, pickled garnishes, and more. Everything you need to craft the perfect cocktail at home — just add ice and enjoy!
Donated by: Skyline Car & Casino
Value: $150
Unlock a year of hands-on fun with a family membership to LaunchPAD Children’s Museum! Enjoy unlimited visits to explore interactive STEAM exhibits designed to inspire learning through play.
Donated by: LaunchPAD
Value: $168
A day of fun and relaxation on the course. You and three friends will enjoy 18 holes of golf with the convenience of a golf cart included. Perfect for seasoned players or casual golfers, this package promises an unforgettable experience of fresh air, friendly competition, and great company.
Donated by: Landsmeer Golf Course
Value: $232
Gear up with the Fremont Tire Swag Pack and show off your Fremont Tire pride in style and comfort! This ultimate bundle includes 2 mugs, 2 keychains, 2 hats, an XL zip-up hoodie, a 2XL t-shirt, and 2 free oil changes to keep your ride running smooth — plus a $250 gift certificate to H & A Detailing to give your vehicle that perfect showroom shine. Perfect for car enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates quality, comfort, and a clean, polished ride!
Donated by: Fremont Tire and H & A Detailing
Value: $525
Light up your outdoor space with Hawkeye pride! This in-ground solar light features the iconic Iowa Hawkeyes logo and automatically illuminates at dusk after charging in the sun. Perfect for lawns, walkways, or gardens — a stylish and energy-efficient way to show your team spirit all year long.
Donated by: Mills Fabrication & Industrial Services
Value: $130
Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!
Donated by: Agropur
Value: $30
Savor the smooth sophistication of Patrón El Cielo, a premium tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled four times for an exceptionally pure, naturally sweet flavor. Presented in a striking bottle, it’s perfect for sipping or celebrating special occasions.
Donated by: Micha & Pat Herbst
Value: $130
Enjoy a fun-filled family getaway! This package includes four tickets to the Great Plains Zoo, two tubing passes to Great Bear Ski Valley, and a one-night stay at Grand Falls Casino. From wild animal encounters to snowy adventures and a relaxing overnight escape, it's the perfect mix of excitement and downtime for all ages!
Donated by: Grand Falls Resort, Great Plains Zoo & Great Bear Ski Valley
Value: $120
Add a bold patriotic touch to your space with this tattered-style metal USA flag. Expertly crafted with detailed texture, this flag symbolizes the strength and unity of our country. A beautiful addition to your home décor — and a meaningful conversation piece for years to come.
Donated by: McArthur Sheet Metal
Value: $450
Keep your bins sparkling clean and odor-free all season long! This pass includes 9 monthly professional cleanings for two bins—from March through November. Say goodbye to grime, germs, and unwanted odors with this convenient, eco-friendly service that leaves your bins spotless and sanitized.
Perfect for anyone who wants fresh, clean bins without the hassle!
Donated by: Filthy Bin
Value: $300
This extraordinary silent auction lot presents five aged, world-class wines—some extremely difficult to find in the US. The collection spans the globe, offering: 2012 Clunia Tempranillo (Spain), 2015 Chateau Montelena Cabernet (Napa Valley excellence), the richly bold, rarely-exported 2017 Hobbs Shiraz (Australia), elegant and scarce 2014 Fluteau Champagne (France), and the monumental, limited 2014 San Cassiano Amarone Reserve (Italy). A rare, cellar-worthy international assortment you won't find on any store shelf.
Donated by: Dolores Guest
Value: $735
Look your best for the big day with your choice of one free tuxedo rental or a complimentary deluxe bridal appointment at First Look Attire. Whether you’re saying “yes” to the dress or suiting up in style, this package ensures you’ll shine for your special moment.
Donated by: First Look Attire
Value: $250
Experience the excitement of Notre Dame football with two tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse matchup on Friday, November 22, 2025. Your Section 132 seats offer a fantastic view of the field, perfect for soaking in the energy of the crowd and the pageantry of game day in South Bend. A must-have experience for any Fighting Irish fan!
Donated by: Chris & Jenna Liberto
Value: $170
Get ready to build, fix, and create with this Home Depot Bucket o’ Tools! Inside you’ll find a pliers set, locking pliers, hammer, level, ratcheting screwdriver, tape measure, and utility knife — all the must-haves for tackling home projects big or small. A perfect gift for DIYers, new homeowners, or anyone who loves getting the job done right!
Donated by: Home Depot
Value: $75
Enjoy an elegant evening with four ticket vouchers to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, paired with a $125 gift card to Kahill’s Chophouse. Whether it's a night of fine dining before the performance or a celebratory meal after, this package offers the perfect blend of culture and cuisine.
Donated by: SCSO & Ken Beekley
Value: $325
Enjoy a bottle of whiskey, two bottles of Ristata Moscato d’Asti, plus two koozies and a medium t-shirt. Also included are four $25 gift certificates to Smash, Crash! Boom! Bang!, Work & Church, and The Shack — perfect for great drinks and dining out.
Cheers to good times and great flavors!
Donated by: Crash Boom Bang
Value: $175
Perfect for the grill master! This package includes a durable 45-quart Big Frig cooler and 35 pounds of meat featuring chicken breasts, pork chops, bratwursts, sausage links, ground chuck patties, turkey tenderloins, and twice-baked potatoes. A great way to stock your freezer and gear up for your next cookout!
Donated by: Big Frig & Hy-Vee
Value: $450
Enjoy a night of elegance with a $125 Kahill’s Chophouse and a $100 gift card to My Jeweler. Indulge in fine dining, then add a little sparkle with beautiful jewelry or custom designs.
Donated by: My Jeweler & Kahill's
Value: $225
Stay job-site ready with this Milwaukee gear bundle, featuring a 32-piece Impact Bit Set, hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, durable work gloves, and a $250 gift certificate to H & A Detailing to keep your tools and ride looking sharp. Perfect for DIYers or pros, this set combines rugged performance with signature Milwaukee style.
Donated by: Wilmes Hardware and H & A Detailing
Value: $350
Rebalance your energy with a 1-hour Tarot Reading, two rejuvenating Sound Baths, and a soothing Crystal Candle. This mindful experience offers relaxation, reflection, and renewal — the perfect gift for anyone seeking clarity and calm.
Donated by: Expansion Center
Value: $172
The perfect opportunity to capture special moments with a professional photographer. Whether it’s for family portraits, couples, or individual shots, this session ensures beautiful, high-quality photos in a relaxed setting.
Donated by: Britton Hacke Photography
Value: $225
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 1-night stay in a luxurious suite at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, offering beautiful views and top-tier comfort. Wake up refreshed and treat yourself to a delicious meal with an included breakfast/brunch gift card—the perfect combination of rest and indulgence along the scenic Missouri River.
Donated by: Marriott Riverfront
Value: $450
Enjoy a night of laughter and great food with two tickets to see comedian Brad Williams, plus a $50 gift certificate to Trattoria Fresco. The perfect date night or evening out with a friend — dinner and a show, all in one unforgettable package!
Donated by: Oak View Group & Trattoria Fresco
Value: $150
Enjoy an evening of rich flavor with this Cabernet & Confections Collection, featuring three bottles of premium Cabernet Sauvignon, gourmet chocolates, and crackers. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo, this elegant bundle offers a delicious balance of bold wine and sweet indulgence—an ideal treat for any wine lover.
Donated by: Liberty National Bank
Value: $200
Pamper your pet with $250 to The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Day Spa, where four-legged guests enjoy top-quality care in a safe, comfortable, and luxurious environment. Whether you need overnight boarding, doggie daycare, or a spa day with grooming services, Dogwood is your pet’s home away from home. Treat your furry friend to the best—they deserve it!
Donated by: The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Day Spa
Value: $250
Add a touch of sparkle and meaning with this stunning platinum-finish sterling silver angel wings cross necklace. Featuring delicate micropavé simulated diamonds and a graceful angel wing design, this piece rests on a 16–18" adjustable chain for the perfect fit. A beautiful symbol of faith, love, and protection — ideal for everyday wear or a special gift.
Donated by: Traci McDonald
Value: $550
Enjoy a bottle of VIN Mind 2021 RedVine, sweet and savory snacks, a Halloween-themed bath & body set, and festive home décor — all packed in a stylish black hamper basket. The perfect way to toast the spooky season!
Donated by: Urbie, Tracy & Lisa Urbanos
Value: $200
Enjoy a day on the greens with a round of golf for four, including carts, at the beautiful Wayne Country Club. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this well-maintained course offers a relaxing and scenic setting for your next golf outing. Perfect for a day with friends, colleagues, or clients.
Donated by: Wayne Country Club
Value: $220
The LAGOS Embrace Two-Tone X Caviar Bracelet combines sterling silver and 18K gold in a 6mm design featuring a polished gold X nestled in signature silver Caviar beading, creating a timeless piece that enhances any look.
Donated by: Gunderson's
Value: $1,400
Spookify your space with this Halloween Décor & Entertaining Bundle! This frightfully fun collection includes Halloween kitchen towels, a whimsical witch cookie jar, spider candle holders, a themed picture frame, window clings, a pumpkin tablecloth, festive pumpkin straws, and a Halloween serving tray. Perfect for hosting, decorating, or adding a playful touch to your home this spooky season!
Donated by: Sarah Morgan
Value: $124
You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! You’ll get 4 small Blizzards each month for a total of 48 delicious treats! Valid only at Sioux City or Sgt. Bluff DQ locations. Must be used each month.
Donated by: Mosaic Business Solutions
Value: $250
Show your Cyclone pride in style with this ultimate Iowa State fan package! Includes a puzzle, clear stadium-approved bag, trucker hat, cozy flannel shirt (medium), and a $100 gift card to a La Mode — perfect for picking out more game day favorites or trendy Cyclones gear.
Donated by: a La Mode
Value: $200
Feeling lucky? This bundle includes a variety of 63 scratch-off tickets, offering a mix of chances to win big! Whether you’re hoping for a quick thrill or the jackpot, this collection is packed with excitement. Perfect for anyone who loves a little lottery fun!
Donated by: Gary & Jan Turbes
Value: $200
They called it "The Good Stuff." This is your chance to own the legendary whiskey once favored by Al Capone. This set includes a bottle of Templeton Straight Rye, the older and richer Templeton 6-Year Rye, and a handsome decanter set. We've also included a book on bootleggers to set the mood. Bid now for a taste of true American history.
Donated by: Arvada Wealth Management
Value: $204
Enjoy a refreshing twist on a classic cocktail with this Pineapple Moscow Mule basket. This tropical-inspired package includes premium vodka, ginger beer, pineapple juice and two drink tumblers — everything you need to craft a bright and flavorful drink that perfectly balances sweet and spicy notes. Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this set brings a touch of the tropics to any occasion and makes a perfect addition to your home bar.
Donated by: Avail Bank
Value: $150
Indulge in the art of cocktail sophistication with the Margarita Elegance Collection. This curated set features a premium bottle of Raiolla, artisan margarita mix, and gourmet rim salt, complemented by fresh limes and three elegant shot glasses. Perfect for an evening of refined celebration and timeless flavor.
Donated by: Danielle Gutierrez-Stone & Kyle Topete
Value: $150
