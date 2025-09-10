Sales closed

Silent Auction - Haunted Lodge Party 2025

Sonicare Toothbrush item
Sonicare Toothbrush
$30

Starting bid

The Sonicare electric toothbrush is known for its advanced sonic technology that delivers powerful, gentle cleaning. It features two brushing modes, clean and gum care, for personalized care. The toothbrush comes with a rechargeable battery, one long-lasting brush head, a charging stand and travel case.


Donated by: North Sioux Dental

Value: $90

Pizza Party at P's Pizza for 20 item
Pizza Party at P's Pizza for 20
$125

Starting bid

Host the ultimate gathering with a Pizza Party for 20 at P’s Pizza in Dakota Dunes! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, family get-togethers, or just a fun night out, this party includes delicious, fresh-made pizza in a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere. Great food, great company, and no cleanup—what more could you ask for?


Donated by: P's Pizza

Value: $500

Kitchen Essentials Bundle item
Kitchen Essentials Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Upgrade your kitchen essentials with this practical and stylish bundle! This set includes a sleek airpot to keep beverages hot for hours, a variety of versatile spatulas, and a set of colorful kitchen towels. Perfect for daily use or entertaining, this package brings both function and flair to your culinary space!


Donated by: Lawler Fixture Company

Value: $124

Eddie Bauer Sunglasses item
Eddie Bauer Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

These Eddie Bauer sunglasses feature polarized lenses that reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection. These sunglasses combine fashion with eye protection, making them perfect for casual or active wear.


Donated by: Bruening Eye Specialists

Value: $180

Women's Sunglasses from Bruening Eye Specialists item
Women's Sunglasses from Bruening Eye Specialists
$50

Starting bid

These Eddie Bauer sunglasses feature polarized lenses that reduce glare and provide 100% UV protection. These sunglasses combine fashion with eye protection, making them perfect for casual or active wear.


Donated by: Bruening Eye Specialists

Value: $180

Inspired by Hope Pendant item
Inspired by Hope Pendant
$200

Starting bid

Keep hope close to your heart with this elegant 14k yellow gold pendant from Greenberg’s Inspired By Hope collection. Featuring a delicate 0.01ctw diamond accent, this timeless piece is more than just jewelry — it’s a symbol of strength, resilience, and inspiration. A meaningful gift or personal keepsake that shines with purpose.


Donated by: Greenberg's

Value: $600

Sip, Savor & Get Cozy at Home! item
Sip, Savor & Get Cozy at Home!
$30

Starting bid

Embrace the season with this cozy basket, featuring a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, two wine glasses, koozies, a pumpkin spice candle with matches, a soft blanket, and a cute "Hello Fall" wooden sign — everything you need for the perfect autumn evening!


Donated by: Hoffert Homes Group

Value: $100

Bluffs Golf Package for Four item
Bluffs Golf Package for Four
$75

Starting bid

This package includes one 18-hole round of golf for 4 people with carts at the Bluff Creek Golf Course. Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens with family, friends, or colleagues.


Donated by: Bluff Creek Golf Course

Value: $276

Bloody Mary Basket item
Bloody Mary Basket
$75

Starting bid

Spice up your brunch with this ultimate Bloody Mary Basket! Includes premium vodka, Bloody Mary fixings, gourmet rim salts, hot sauces, pickled garnishes, and more. Everything you need to craft the perfect cocktail at home — just add ice and enjoy!


Donated by: Skyline Car & Casino

Value: $150

LaunchPAD Basic Family Membership item
LaunchPAD Basic Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Unlock a year of hands-on fun with a family membership to LaunchPAD Children’s Museum! Enjoy unlimited visits to explore interactive STEAM exhibits designed to inspire learning through play.


Donated by: LaunchPAD

Value: $168

Landsmeer Golf Package for Four item
Landsmeer Golf Package for Four
$75

Starting bid

A day of fun and relaxation on the course. You and three friends will enjoy 18 holes of golf with the convenience of a golf cart included. Perfect for seasoned players or casual golfers, this package promises an unforgettable experience of fresh air, friendly competition, and great company.


Donated by: Landsmeer Golf Course

Value: $232

Level Up Your Ride! item
Level Up Your Ride!
$160

Starting bid

Gear up with the Fremont Tire Swag Pack and show off your Fremont Tire pride in style and comfort! This ultimate bundle includes 2 mugs, 2 keychains, 2 hats, an XL zip-up hoodie, a 2XL t-shirt, and 2 free oil changes to keep your ride running smooth — plus a $250 gift certificate to H & A Detailing to give your vehicle that perfect showroom shine. Perfect for car enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates quality, comfort, and a clean, polished ride!


Donated by: Fremont Tire and H & A Detailing

Value: $525

Iowa Hawkeye Solar Light item
Iowa Hawkeye Solar Light
$50

Starting bid

Light up your outdoor space with Hawkeye pride! This in-ground solar light features the iconic Iowa Hawkeyes logo and automatically illuminates at dusk after charging in the sun. Perfect for lawns, walkways, or gardens — a stylish and energy-efficient way to show your team spirit all year long.


Donated by: Mills Fabrication & Industrial Services

Value: $130

Green Valley Golf Package for Four item
Green Valley Golf Package for Four
$75

Starting bid

A day of fun and relaxation on the course. You and three friends will enjoy 18 holes of golf with the convenience of a golf cart included. Perfect for seasoned players or casual golfers, this package promises an unforgettable experience of fresh air, friendly competition, and great company.


Donated by: Green Valley Golf Course

Value: $228

Agropur Cheese Gift Box #1 item
Agropur Cheese Gift Box #1
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!


Donated by: Agropur

Value: $30

Agropur Cheese Gift Box #2 item
Agropur Cheese Gift Box #2
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!


Donated by: Agropur

Value: $30

Agropur Cheese Gift Box #3 item
Agropur Cheese Gift Box #3
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!


Donated by: Agropur

Value: $30

Agropur Cheese Gift Box #4 item
Agropur Cheese Gift Box #4
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!


Donated by: Agropur

Value: $30

Agropur Cheese Gift Box #5 item
Agropur Cheese Gift Box #5
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to this gourmet Cheese Gift Box, featuring four timeless favorites: sharp Cheddar, creamy Colby Jack, smooth Muenster, and rich, buttery Gouda. This cheese is made locally in Hull, Iowa! Perfect for entertaining, pairing with wine, or elevating your next charcuterie board, this delicious assortment is sure to delight any cheese lover!


Donated by: Agropur

Value: $30

The Patron El Cielo item
The Patron El Cielo
$60

Starting bid

Savor the smooth sophistication of Patrón El Cielo, a premium tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled four times for an exceptionally pure, naturally sweet flavor. Presented in a striking bottle, it’s perfect for sipping or celebrating special occasions.


Donated by: Micha & Pat Herbst

Value: $130

Explore, Play & Stay – Family Edition item
Explore, Play & Stay – Family Edition
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled family getaway! This package includes four tickets to the Great Plains Zoo, two tubing passes to Great Bear Ski Valley, and a one-night stay at Grand Falls Casino. From wild animal encounters to snowy adventures and a relaxing overnight escape, it's the perfect mix of excitement and downtime for all ages!


Donated by: Grand Falls Resort, Great Plains Zoo & Great Bear Ski Valley

Value: $120

Metal USA Flag item
Metal USA Flag
$135

Starting bid

Add a bold patriotic touch to your space with this tattered-style metal USA flag. Expertly crafted with detailed texture, this flag symbolizes the strength and unity of our country. A beautiful addition to your home décor — and a meaningful conversation piece for years to come.


Donated by: McArthur Sheet Metal

Value: $450

One Season Pass to Filthy Bin item
One Season Pass to Filthy Bin
$90

Starting bid

Keep your bins sparkling clean and odor-free all season long! This pass includes 9 monthly professional cleanings for two bins—from March through November. Say goodbye to grime, germs, and unwanted odors with this convenient, eco-friendly service that leaves your bins spotless and sanitized.

Perfect for anyone who wants fresh, clean bins without the hassle!


Donated by: Filthy Bin

Value: $300

Wines Around the World item
Wines Around the World
$250

Starting bid

This extraordinary silent auction lot presents five aged, world-class wines—some extremely difficult to find in the US. The collection spans the globe, offering: 2012 Clunia Tempranillo (Spain), 2015 Chateau Montelena Cabernet (Napa Valley excellence), the richly bold, rarely-exported 2017 Hobbs Shiraz (Australia), elegant and scarce 2014 Fluteau Champagne (France), and the monumental, limited 2014 San Cassiano Amarone Reserve (Italy). A rare, cellar-worthy international assortment you won't find on any store shelf.


Donated by: Dolores Guest

Value: $735

First Look Fashion Experience item
First Look Fashion Experience
$75

Starting bid

Look your best for the big day with your choice of one free tuxedo rental or a complimentary deluxe bridal appointment at First Look Attire. Whether you’re saying “yes” to the dress or suiting up in style, this package ensures you’ll shine for your special moment.


Donated by: First Look Attire

Value: $250

Two Tickets to a Notre Dame Football Game item
Two Tickets to a Notre Dame Football Game
$50

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of Notre Dame football with two tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse matchup on Friday, November 22, 2025. Your Section 132 seats offer a fantastic view of the field, perfect for soaking in the energy of the crowd and the pageantry of game day in South Bend. A must-have experience for any Fighting Irish fan!


Donated by: Chris & Jenna Liberto

Value: $170

Home Depot Bucket o' Tools #1 item
Home Depot Bucket o' Tools #1
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to build, fix, and create with this Home Depot Bucket o’ Tools! Inside you’ll find a pliers set, locking pliers, hammer, level, ratcheting screwdriver, tape measure, and utility knife — all the must-haves for tackling home projects big or small. A perfect gift for DIYers, new homeowners, or anyone who loves getting the job done right!


Donated by: Home Depot

Value: $75

Home Depot Bucket o' Tools #2 item
Home Depot Bucket o' Tools #2
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to build, fix, and create with this Home Depot Bucket o’ Tools! Inside you’ll find a pliers set, locking pliers, hammer, level, ratcheting screwdriver, tape measure, and utility knife — all the must-haves for tackling home projects big or small. A perfect gift for DIYers, new homeowners, or anyone who loves getting the job done right!


Donated by: Home Depot

Value: $75

A Night of Music & Fine Dining item
A Night of Music & Fine Dining
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an elegant evening with four ticket vouchers to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, paired with a $125 gift card to Kahill’s Chophouse. Whether it's a night of fine dining before the performance or a celebratory meal after, this package offers the perfect blend of culture and cuisine.


Donated by: SCSO & Ken Beekley

Value: $325

The Ultimate Drink & Dine Experience item
The Ultimate Drink & Dine Experience
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of whiskey, two bottles of Ristata Moscato d’Asti, plus two koozies and a medium t-shirt. Also included are four $25 gift certificates to Smash, Crash! Boom! Bang!, Work & Church, and The Shack — perfect for great drinks and dining out.

Cheers to good times and great flavors!


Donated by: Crash Boom Bang

Value: $175

Big Frig Cooler item
Big Frig Cooler
$180

Starting bid

Perfect for the grill master! This package includes a durable 45-quart Big Frig cooler and 35 pounds of meat featuring chicken breasts, pork chops, bratwursts, sausage links, ground chuck patties, turkey tenderloins, and twice-baked potatoes. A great way to stock your freezer and gear up for your next cookout!


Donated by: Big Frig & Hy-Vee

Value: $450

Sparkle & Savor item
Sparkle & Savor
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of elegance with a $125 Kahill’s Chophouse and a $100 gift card to My Jeweler. Indulge in fine dining, then add a little sparkle with beautiful jewelry or custom designs.


Donated by: My Jeweler & Kahill's

Value: $225

Gear Up and Shine item
Gear Up and Shine
$110

Starting bid

Stay job-site ready with this Milwaukee gear bundle, featuring a 32-piece Impact Bit Set, hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, durable work gloves, and a $250 gift certificate to H & A Detailing to keep your tools and ride looking sharp. Perfect for DIYers or pros, this set combines rugged performance with signature Milwaukee style.


Donated by: Wilmes Hardware and H & A Detailing

Value: $350

Mind, Body & Spirit Wellness Package item
Mind, Body & Spirit Wellness Package
$50

Starting bid

Rebalance your energy with a 1-hour Tarot Reading, two rejuvenating Sound Baths, and a soothing Crystal Candle. This mindful experience offers relaxation, reflection, and renewal — the perfect gift for anyone seeking clarity and calm.


Donated by: Expansion Center

Value: $172

30-Minute Photo Session with Britton Hacke Photography item
30-Minute Photo Session with Britton Hacke Photography
$75

Starting bid

The perfect opportunity to capture special moments with a professional photographer. Whether it’s for family portraits, couples, or individual shots, this session ensures beautiful, high-quality photos in a relaxed setting.


Donated by: Britton Hacke Photography

Value: $225

Marriott Staycation item
Marriott Staycation
$135

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 1-night stay in a luxurious suite at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, offering beautiful views and top-tier comfort. Wake up refreshed and treat yourself to a delicious meal with an included breakfast/brunch gift card—the perfect combination of rest and indulgence along the scenic Missouri River.


Donated by: Marriott Riverfront

Value: $450

An Evening of Flavor & Fun item
An Evening of Flavor & Fun
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of laughter and great food with two tickets to see comedian Brad Williams, plus a $50 gift certificate to Trattoria Fresco. The perfect date night or evening out with a friend — dinner and a show, all in one unforgettable package!


Donated by: Oak View Group & Trattoria Fresco

Value: $150

Cabernet & Confections Collection item
Cabernet & Confections Collection
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of rich flavor with this Cabernet & Confections Collection, featuring three bottles of premium Cabernet Sauvignon, gourmet chocolates, and crackers. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo, this elegant bundle offers a delicious balance of bold wine and sweet indulgence—an ideal treat for any wine lover.


Donated by: Liberty National Bank

Value: $200

$250 Gift Certificate to The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Spa item
$250 Gift Certificate to The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Spa
$75

Starting bid

Pamper your pet with $250 to The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Day Spa, where four-legged guests enjoy top-quality care in a safe, comfortable, and luxurious environment. Whether you need overnight boarding, doggie daycare, or a spa day with grooming services, Dogwood is your pet’s home away from home. Treat your furry friend to the best—they deserve it!


Donated by: The Dogwood Pet Hotel & Day Spa

Value: $250

Angel Wings Cross Necklace item
Angel Wings Cross Necklace
$125

Starting bid

Add a touch of sparkle and meaning with this stunning platinum-finish sterling silver angel wings cross necklace. Featuring delicate micropavé simulated diamonds and a graceful angel wing design, this piece rests on a 16–18" adjustable chain for the perfect fit. A beautiful symbol of faith, love, and protection — ideal for everyday wear or a special gift.


Donated by: Traci McDonald

Value: $550

Boo Basket item
Boo Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of VIN Mind 2021 RedVine, sweet and savory snacks, a Halloween-themed bath & body set, and festive home décor — all packed in a stylish black hamper basket. The perfect way to toast the spooky season!


Donated by: Urbie, Tracy & Lisa Urbanos

Value: $200

Wayne Country Club Package for Four item
Wayne Country Club Package for Four
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a day on the greens with a round of golf for four, including carts, at the beautiful Wayne Country Club. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this well-maintained course offers a relaxing and scenic setting for your next golf outing. Perfect for a day with friends, colleagues, or clients.


Donated by: Wayne Country Club

Value: $220

Lagos Embrace Two-Tone X Caviar Bracelet item
Lagos Embrace Two-Tone X Caviar Bracelet
$250

Starting bid

The LAGOS Embrace Two-Tone X Caviar Bracelet combines sterling silver and 18K gold in a 6mm design featuring a polished gold X nestled in signature silver Caviar beading, creating a timeless piece that enhances any look.


Donated by: Gunderson's

Value: $1,400

Boo-tiful Halloween Bundle item
Boo-tiful Halloween Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Spookify your space with this Halloween Décor & Entertaining Bundle! This frightfully fun collection includes Halloween kitchen towels, a whimsical witch cookie jar, spider candle holders, a themed picture frame, window clings, a pumpkin tablecloth, festive pumpkin straws, and a Halloween serving tray. Perfect for hosting, decorating, or adding a playful touch to your home this spooky season!


Donated by: Sarah Morgan

Value: $124

Four Blizzards a Month for a Year! item
Four Blizzards a Month for a Year!
$75

Starting bid

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! You’ll get 4 small Blizzards each month for a total of 48 delicious treats! Valid only at Sioux City or Sgt. Bluff DQ locations. Must be used each month.


Donated by: Mosaic Business Solutions

Value: $250

Iowa State Cyclones Fan Bundle item
Iowa State Cyclones Fan Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Show your Cyclone pride in style with this ultimate Iowa State fan package! Includes a puzzle, clear stadium-approved bag, trucker hat, cozy flannel shirt (medium), and a $100 gift card to a La Mode — perfect for picking out more game day favorites or trendy Cyclones gear.


Donated by: a La Mode

Value: $200

The Ultimate Scratch-Off Surprise item
The Ultimate Scratch-Off Surprise
$80

Starting bid

Feeling lucky? This bundle includes a variety of 63 scratch-off tickets, offering a mix of chances to win big! Whether you’re hoping for a quick thrill or the jackpot, this collection is packed with excitement. Perfect for anyone who loves a little lottery fun!


Donated by: Gary & Jan Turbes

Value: $200

Al Capone's Choice: A Templeton Rye & Bootlegger's Set item
Al Capone's Choice: A Templeton Rye & Bootlegger's Set
$100

Starting bid

They called it "The Good Stuff." This is your chance to own the legendary whiskey once favored by Al Capone. This set includes a bottle of Templeton Straight Rye, the older and richer Templeton 6-Year Rye, and a handsome decanter set. We've also included a book on bootleggers to set the mood. Bid now for a taste of true American history.


Donated by: Arvada Wealth Management

Value: $204

Pineapple Moscow Mule Basket item
Pineapple Moscow Mule Basket
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a refreshing twist on a classic cocktail with this Pineapple Moscow Mule basket. This tropical-inspired package includes premium vodka, ginger beer, pineapple juice and two drink tumblers — everything you need to craft a bright and flavorful drink that perfectly balances sweet and spicy notes. Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this set brings a touch of the tropics to any occasion and makes a perfect addition to your home bar.


Donated by: Avail Bank

Value: $150

Sip, Salt, Celebrate! item
Sip, Salt, Celebrate!
$60

Starting bid

Indulge in the art of cocktail sophistication with the Margarita Elegance Collection. This curated set features a premium bottle of Raiolla, artisan margarita mix, and gourmet rim salt, complemented by fresh limes and three elegant shot glasses. Perfect for an evening of refined celebration and timeless flavor.


Donated by: Danielle Gutierrez-Stone & Kyle Topete

Value: $150

