Camp Hill Challenger Baseball Sponsorship Opportunities

Prominent logo placing on season signage (including 11/2/25 night game). Mentions in social media ads (including 11/2/25 night game). Option to set up an info table at any of the games. Acknowledgment at our awards picnic. Invitation for 4 to our awards picnic.

Prominent logo placing on season signage (including 11/2/25 night game). Mentions in social media ads (including 11/2/25 night game). Option to set up an info table at any of the games. Acknowledgment at our awards picnic. Invitation for 4 to our awards picnic.

seeMoreDetailsMobile