Camp Hill Challenger Baseball Sponsorship Opportunities
Team Sponsor
$400
Sponsorship of one of our teams. Name placed on players’ jersey. Invitation for 2 to our awards picnic.
Grand Slam: Overall Challenger League Sponsor
$2,500
Prominent logo placing on season signage
(including 11/2/25 night game).
Mentions in social media ads (including 11/2/25 night game).
Option to set up an info table at any of the games.
Acknowledgment at our awards picnic.
Invitation for 4 to our awards picnic.
