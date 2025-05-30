Camp Hill Challenger Baseball Sponsorship Opportunities

Team Sponsor
$400
Sponsorship of one of our teams. Name placed on players’ jersey. Invitation for 2 to our awards picnic.
Grand Slam: Overall Challenger League Sponsor
$2,500
Prominent logo placing on season signage (including 11/2/25 night game). Mentions in social media ads (including 11/2/25 night game). Option to set up an info table at any of the games. Acknowledgment at our awards picnic. Invitation for 4 to our awards picnic.
