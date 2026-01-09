Camp Homework Tutoring Certificate - Silent Auction

Camp Homework Tutoring Certificate entitles your student, 3rd through 12th grade, focused support beyond the classroom for one month with eight online sessions. Your student with receive help with math, English, social studies or science.





Your winning bid helps a child gain confidence with schoolwork while you back the Kissimmee Woman's Club’s commitment to local non-profits.





Certificate value $250.00. Must be redeemed by February 11, 2026.