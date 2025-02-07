Camp Inagehi

Camp Inagehi

Camp Inagehi 5k Sponsorship 2025

Bronze Sponsor
$250

No expiration

- Sponsor's logo featured on the race T-Shirt - Two free race entries
Silver Sponsor
$500

No expiration

- Bronze Sponsor benefits - Sponsor's logo on banner displayed at race event - Sponsor's logo on the Camp and Race websites plus other materials - Two additional race entries (four total)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

- Bronze and Silver Sponsor benefits - T-Shirt logo size is larger - Two additional race entries (six total)
Premier Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

- Bronze, Silver, & Gold Sponsor benefits - T-Shirt logo size is larger - Four additional race entries (ten total)
Title Sponsor
$3,000

No expiration

- Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor - (E.G.) "Cabin Fever 5k presented by (Your Company)" - Primary logo placement on all T-Shirts, banners, & websites - Special mention in all promotional, social media, & race day announcement - Opportunity to speak at the start of the event - Company-Provided signage displayed at race start and finish lines - Five additional race entries (15 total)

