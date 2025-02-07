Camp Inagehi 5k Sponsorship 2025

- Sponsor's logo featured on the race T-Shirt
- Two free race entries
Silver Sponsor
$500
No expiration
- Bronze Sponsor benefits
- Sponsor's logo on banner displayed at race event
- Sponsor's logo on the Camp and Race websites plus other materials
- Two additional race entries (four total)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
No expiration
- Bronze and Silver Sponsor benefits
- T-Shirt logo size is larger
- Two additional race entries (six total)
Premier Sponsor
$1,500
No expiration
- Bronze, Silver, & Gold Sponsor benefits
- T-Shirt logo size is larger
- Four additional race entries (ten total)
Title Sponsor
$3,000
No expiration
- Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor
- (E.G.) "Cabin Fever 5k presented by (Your Company)"
- Primary logo placement on all T-Shirts, banners, & websites
- Special mention in all promotional, social media, & race day announcement
- Opportunity to speak at the start of the event
- Company-Provided signage displayed at race start and finish lines
- Five additional race entries (15 total)
