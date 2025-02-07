Camp Inagehi 5k Sponsorship 2025

- Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor - (E.G.) "Cabin Fever 5k presented by (Your Company)" - Primary logo placement on all T-Shirts, banners, & websites - Special mention in all promotional, social media, & race day announcement - Opportunity to speak at the start of the event - Company-Provided signage displayed at race start and finish lines - Five additional race entries (15 total)

- Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor - (E.G.) "Cabin Fever 5k presented by (Your Company)" - Primary logo placement on all T-Shirts, banners, & websites - Special mention in all promotional, social media, & race day announcement - Opportunity to speak at the start of the event - Company-Provided signage displayed at race start and finish lines - Five additional race entries (15 total)

More details...