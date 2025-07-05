Camp Kamassa Store

Please add this to your order if you would like to have your item(s) shipped to you.
A flat shipping fee of $5.95 applies to all orders to help cover packaging and delivery costs. Thank you for supporting our mission!
Bold lettering design on heathered blue sweatshirt. Available adult sizes.
*Sales tax included in price
Bold lettering design on heathered grey sweatshirt. Available adult sizes.
*Sales tax included in price
Camp Kamassa Logo Tee. Full color logo on back and black left chest logo on front.
- Adult sizes available in Military Heather
*Sales tax included in price.
Camp Kamassa Logo Tee. Full color logo on back and black left chest logo on front.
- Youth sizes in Kelly Green.
*Sales tax included in price.
Bold lettering design on light blue shirt. Available in youth and adult sizes
*Sales tax included in price
Bold lettering design on light purple shirt. Available in youth and adult sizes
*Sales tax included in price
Colorful, comfy socks that are sure to be a conversation starter!
*Sales tax included in price
The cookbook that started it all! Sample recipes from our team and many of the military men and women who helped us build Camp Kamassa!
*Sales tax included in price
Quarter-sized pendant with the camp logo on a 22-inch silver chain.
*Sales tax included in price
Quarter-sized earrings with the camp logo on each.
*Sales tax included in price
Live close by? Local pickup is available at our camp office.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing