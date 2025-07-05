Camp Kamassa Store

Standard Shipping Fee item
Standard Shipping Fee
$5.95

Please add this to your order if you would like to have your item(s) shipped to you.


A flat shipping fee of $5.95 applies to all orders to help cover packaging and delivery costs. Thank you for supporting our mission!

Blue Heather Sweatshirt item
Blue Heather Sweatshirt
$32.10

Bold lettering design on heathered blue sweatshirt. Available adult sizes.


*Sales tax included in price

Grey Heather Sweatshirt item
Grey Heather Sweatshirt
$32.10

Bold lettering design on heathered grey sweatshirt. Available adult sizes.


*Sales tax included in price

Adult Logo T-shirt item
Adult Logo T-shirt
$21.40

Camp Kamassa Logo Tee. Full color logo on back and black left chest logo on front.
- Adult sizes available in Military Heather


*Sales tax included in price.

Youth Logo T-shirt item
Youth Logo T-shirt
$21.40

Camp Kamassa Logo Tee. Full color logo on back and black left chest logo on front.

- Youth sizes in Kelly Green.


*Sales tax included in price.

2025 Blue Summer Tee item
2025 Blue Summer Tee
$21.40

Bold lettering design on light blue shirt. Available in youth and adult sizes


*Sales tax included in price

2025 Purple Summer Tee item
2025 Purple Summer Tee
$21.40

Bold lettering design on light purple shirt. Available in youth and adult sizes


*Sales tax included in price

Kamassa Socks item
Kamassa Socks
$16.05

Colorful, comfy socks that are sure to be a conversation starter!


*Sales tax included in price

MTK Cookbook item
MTK Cookbook
$16.05

The cookbook that started it all! Sample recipes from our team and many of the military men and women who helped us build Camp Kamassa!


*Sales tax included in price

Logo Necklace item
Logo Necklace
$16.05

Quarter-sized pendant with the camp logo on a 22-inch silver chain.


*Sales tax included in price

Logo Earrings item
Logo Earrings
$16.05

Quarter-sized earrings with the camp logo on each.


*Sales tax included in price

Local Pickup item
Local Pickup
free

Live close by? Local pickup is available at our camp office.

