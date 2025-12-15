Offered by

Camp Lu-Jo Kismif

About the memberships

Camp Lu-Jo Kismif's Memberships

The Flagpole Faithful
$10

Renews monthly

Every morning, camp life begins here. As the Faithful, you show up consistently to ensure the spiritual standard is raised for the next generation.

The Bridge Builders
$25

Renews monthly

Spanning the creek that runs through our grounds, the bridge holds the camp together. As a Builder, your support connects our rich history to our future.

The Pavilion Pillars
$50

Renews monthly

The Pavilion is our sanctuary for worship and shelter. Just as its columns bear the weight of the roof, your leadership ($600/yr) upholds the mission, providing the strength for Camp Lu-Jo to stand firm for generations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!