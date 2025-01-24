Camp Mark 7 Gala Live Auction

Three-Nights Stay! Step into the epitome of luxury at Semeli Luxury Hotel, where the magic of Mykonos meets unrivaled sophistication. This iconic 5-star haven is more than just a hotel – it’s the ultimate destination for those who crave the best in life. Nestled in the heart of Mykonos Town, it’s a chic Cycladic sanctuary that offers a genuine, warm welcome and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for discerning globetrotters, gourmet food lovers, party enthusiasts, and art aficionados alike. At Semeli, you’re not just staying at a hotel – you’re entering the vibrant pulse of Mykonos, a place where the elite come to see and be seen. Whether you’re mingling with like-minded individuals, soaking in breathtaking views, or indulging in world-class dining, Semeli promises an unforgettable experience that blends luxury, style, and adventure. Unwind in style at their stunning swimming pool with a hot tub, the perfect retreat to relax and rejuvenate after a day of exploration or nightlife. This oasis of tranquility invites you to soak up the sun, take a refreshing dip, and bask in the beauty of Mykonos while enjoying the ultimate in comfort and relaxation. This is your opportunity to experience the very best of Mykonos. Don’t miss out on a stay at the most sought-after hotel in town – where every moment is designed to enchant, every detail exceeds expectations, and every experience is one to remember. Room Type: Superior Double Room BB The value of this voucher varies according to seasonality and can be up to 1,500 euros. This voucher is valid for stays between February 15th, 2026, and November 30th, 2026, excluding the blackout period from July 15th to August 15th, 2026. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of booking. www.semelihotel.gr

