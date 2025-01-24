Camp Mark 7 Gala Live Auction

Three-Nights Stay!
Step into the epitome of luxury at Semeli Luxury Hotel, where the magic of Mykonos meets unrivaled sophistication. This iconic 5-star haven is more than just a hotel – it’s the ultimate destination for those who crave the best in life. Nestled in the heart of Mykonos Town, it’s a chic Cycladic sanctuary that offers a genuine, warm welcome and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for discerning globetrotters, gourmet food lovers, party enthusiasts, and art aficionados alike.
At Semeli, you’re not just staying at a hotel – you’re entering the vibrant pulse of Mykonos, a place where the elite come to see and be seen. Whether you’re mingling with like-minded individuals, soaking in breathtaking views, or indulging in world-class dining, Semeli promises an unforgettable experience that blends luxury, style, and adventure.
Unwind in style at their stunning swimming pool with a hot tub, the perfect retreat to relax and rejuvenate after a day of exploration or nightlife. This oasis of tranquility invites you to soak up the sun, take a refreshing dip, and bask in the beauty of Mykonos while enjoying the ultimate in comfort and relaxation.
This is your opportunity to experience the very best of Mykonos. Don’t miss out on a stay at the most sought-after hotel in town – where every moment is designed to enchant, every detail exceeds expectations, and every experience is one to remember.
Room Type: Superior Double Room BB
The value of this voucher varies according to seasonality and can be up to 1,500 euros.
This voucher is valid for stays between February 15th, 2026, and November 30th, 2026, excluding the blackout period from July 15th to August 15th, 2026.
Redemption is subject to availability at the time of booking.
www.semelihotel.gr
Three-Nights Stay!
Step into the epitome of luxury at Semeli Luxury Hotel, where the magic of Mykonos meets unrivaled sophistication. This iconic 5-star haven is more than just a hotel – it’s the ultimate destination for those who crave the best in life. Nestled in the heart of Mykonos Town, it’s a chic Cycladic sanctuary that offers a genuine, warm welcome and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for discerning globetrotters, gourmet food lovers, party enthusiasts, and art aficionados alike.
At Semeli, you’re not just staying at a hotel – you’re entering the vibrant pulse of Mykonos, a place where the elite come to see and be seen. Whether you’re mingling with like-minded individuals, soaking in breathtaking views, or indulging in world-class dining, Semeli promises an unforgettable experience that blends luxury, style, and adventure.
Unwind in style at their stunning swimming pool with a hot tub, the perfect retreat to relax and rejuvenate after a day of exploration or nightlife. This oasis of tranquility invites you to soak up the sun, take a refreshing dip, and bask in the beauty of Mykonos while enjoying the ultimate in comfort and relaxation.
This is your opportunity to experience the very best of Mykonos. Don’t miss out on a stay at the most sought-after hotel in town – where every moment is designed to enchant, every detail exceeds expectations, and every experience is one to remember.
Room Type: Superior Double Room BB
The value of this voucher varies according to seasonality and can be up to 1,500 euros.
This voucher is valid for stays between February 15th, 2026, and November 30th, 2026, excluding the blackout period from July 15th to August 15th, 2026.
Redemption is subject to availability at the time of booking.
www.semelihotel.gr
Exclusive Mykonos Escape at Elena Hotel
$600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Three Nights Stay!
Step into a world of luxury and elegance at Elena Hotel, an iconic gem nestled in the heart of Mykonos Town. This stunning hotel offers unparalleled views of the vibrant town and sparkling beaches, making it the perfect escape for those who seek both relaxation and adventure. Just steps away, you’ll find world-class retail shops, gourmet restaurants, trendy cafes, lively bars, exclusive clubs, charming galleries, iconic windmills, and the golden sands of the beach – everything you need to immerse yourself in the best of Mykonos.
Designed in timeless Cycladic style, Elena Hotel combines natural materials like wood and stone to create a serene, sophisticated atmosphere that perfectly complements its breathtaking surroundings. Guests will enjoy spacious, beautifully appointed rooms, where comfort meets style. In the summer months, indulge in daily housekeeping and all the personalized service you could desire, ensuring your stay is nothing short of extraordinary.
Bid now for the chance to experience Mykonos in its finest form – an unforgettable stay at Elena Hotel awaits you.
This voucher entitles the holder to February and the 30th of March 2026 or from the 1st of October to the end of November 2026.
Subject to Availability: Reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking.
Subject to Availability: Reservations are subject to availability at the time.
www.Elenamykonos.com
Three Nights Stay!
Step into a world of luxury and elegance at Elena Hotel, an iconic gem nestled in the heart of Mykonos Town. This stunning hotel offers unparalleled views of the vibrant town and sparkling beaches, making it the perfect escape for those who seek both relaxation and adventure. Just steps away, you’ll find world-class retail shops, gourmet restaurants, trendy cafes, lively bars, exclusive clubs, charming galleries, iconic windmills, and the golden sands of the beach – everything you need to immerse yourself in the best of Mykonos.
Designed in timeless Cycladic style, Elena Hotel combines natural materials like wood and stone to create a serene, sophisticated atmosphere that perfectly complements its breathtaking surroundings. Guests will enjoy spacious, beautifully appointed rooms, where comfort meets style. In the summer months, indulge in daily housekeeping and all the personalized service you could desire, ensuring your stay is nothing short of extraordinary.
Bid now for the chance to experience Mykonos in its finest form – an unforgettable stay at Elena Hotel awaits you.
This voucher entitles the holder to February and the 30th of March 2026 or from the 1st of October to the end of November 2026.
Subject to Availability: Reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking.
Subject to Availability: Reservations are subject to availability at the time.
www.Elenamykonos.com
St Augustine Beach Getaway
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Entire guest suite in St. Augustine, Florida
4 guests 2 bedrooms 2 beds 1 bath
Escape the cold and enjoy a beachside getaway! Offering a 4-night stay at a cozy cottage, located just 365 steps from the beautiful St. Augustine Beach in Florida.
This ground-floor suite is perfect for relaxation and exploration. You'll have a private entrance, access to a pool, and a fully furnished kitchenette. The two bedrooms ensure comfort for up to four guests, and on-site parking is included.
St. Augustine Beach is a welcoming community on Anastasia Island, close to historic downtown St. Augustine – the oldest city in the nation. You'll find great restaurants, bars, and attractions within walking distance.
This offer is valid for a 4-night stay until May 17, 2026, and represents a $600 value (the nightly rate is $123, which may be higher during peak season).
Book your escape today!
Entire guest suite in St. Augustine, Florida
4 guests 2 bedrooms 2 beds 1 bath
Escape the cold and enjoy a beachside getaway! Offering a 4-night stay at a cozy cottage, located just 365 steps from the beautiful St. Augustine Beach in Florida.
This ground-floor suite is perfect for relaxation and exploration. You'll have a private entrance, access to a pool, and a fully furnished kitchenette. The two bedrooms ensure comfort for up to four guests, and on-site parking is included.
St. Augustine Beach is a welcoming community on Anastasia Island, close to historic downtown St. Augustine – the oldest city in the nation. You'll find great restaurants, bars, and attractions within walking distance.
This offer is valid for a 4-night stay until May 17, 2026, and represents a $600 value (the nightly rate is $123, which may be higher during peak season).
Book your escape today!
A weekend in NYC at Pod Hotel
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hotel in Midtown NYC’s Murray Hill/Pod 39.
Located in the happening, yet tranquil, Murray Hill neighborhood, Pod Hotel 39 provides a perfect basecamp from which to explore NYC, while keeping your wallet in check. Step past the landmark Northern Italian Renaissance façade to find the first of many surprises: our bright, buzzing lobby that's all about connectivity— to the city, our hotel staff, or your fellow urban nomads. A few steps farther and you're in the Playroom Lounge, where you can play board games, sip cocktails by the fireplace, or catch up at work. Discover a new way to experience NYC that's fun and affordable with Pod 39.
Perfect for an evening to theatre or paint the city red!
One night - two people
Value: $400
Hotel in Midtown NYC’s Murray Hill/Pod 39.
Located in the happening, yet tranquil, Murray Hill neighborhood, Pod Hotel 39 provides a perfect basecamp from which to explore NYC, while keeping your wallet in check. Step past the landmark Northern Italian Renaissance façade to find the first of many surprises: our bright, buzzing lobby that's all about connectivity— to the city, our hotel staff, or your fellow urban nomads. A few steps farther and you're in the Playroom Lounge, where you can play board games, sip cocktails by the fireplace, or catch up at work. Discover a new way to experience NYC that's fun and affordable with Pod 39.
Perfect for an evening to theatre or paint the city red!
One night - two people
Value: $400
Experience Annapolis Harbor
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a four-hour cruise around the picturesque Annapolis Harbor and US Naval Academy banks with deaf captain Stephen Hlibok.
Choose a boat for up to eight people or a pontoon for up to ten; savory appetizers are included.
Value: $600.00
Enjoy a four-hour cruise around the picturesque Annapolis Harbor and US Naval Academy banks with deaf captain Stephen Hlibok.
Choose a boat for up to eight people or a pontoon for up to ten; savory appetizers are included.
Value: $600.00
Camp Mark Seven House on the Hill
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on an unforgettable 3-night stay (September 25–28, 2026) at Hill Top House, a charming retreat overlooking 4th Lake in the heart of the Adirondacks. Breathe in the crisp mountain air, take in the vibrant fall foliage, and unwind in this cozy lakeside haven.
Your Stay Includes:
• 3 Comfortable Bedrooms – The master suite boasts a king-sized bed and private bath, while two additional bedrooms, each with a double bed, offer cozy accommodations for family or friends.
• 2 Full Bathrooms – Spacious and well-appointed for your convenience.
• Fully Equipped Kitchen – Cook and dine with ease, featuring modern appliances and all the essentials.
• Open-Concept Living Room – A bright, airy space perfect for gathering and making lasting memories.
• Scenic Front Deck – Start your day with coffee or unwind at sunset while soaking in breathtaking lake and mountain views.
Value: $1,000
Don’t miss your chance to experience peak fall foliage in the Adirondacks with this exclusive getaway. Place your bid and create unforgettable memories at Hill Top House!
Bid on an unforgettable 3-night stay (September 25–28, 2026) at Hill Top House, a charming retreat overlooking 4th Lake in the heart of the Adirondacks. Breathe in the crisp mountain air, take in the vibrant fall foliage, and unwind in this cozy lakeside haven.
Your Stay Includes:
• 3 Comfortable Bedrooms – The master suite boasts a king-sized bed and private bath, while two additional bedrooms, each with a double bed, offer cozy accommodations for family or friends.
• 2 Full Bathrooms – Spacious and well-appointed for your convenience.
• Fully Equipped Kitchen – Cook and dine with ease, featuring modern appliances and all the essentials.
• Open-Concept Living Room – A bright, airy space perfect for gathering and making lasting memories.
• Scenic Front Deck – Start your day with coffee or unwind at sunset while soaking in breathtaking lake and mountain views.
Value: $1,000
Don’t miss your chance to experience peak fall foliage in the Adirondacks with this exclusive getaway. Place your bid and create unforgettable memories at Hill Top House!
Five Nights at Shelter Island, NY
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful three bedroom to use for five nights. Minutes from the town of Shelter Island.
Shelter Island is a charming and exclusive neighborhood located on a small island nestled between the North Fork and South Fork of Long Island in the Hamptons. Known for its natural beauty and secluded atmosphere, Shelter Island is a popular destination for those seeking luxury and relaxation.
Unwind on Pristine Beaches. One of the island's top attractions is its beautiful beaches
Explore the Great Outdoors at Mashomack Preserve
Enjoy Water Sports
Delve into History
Visit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm
Dine and Shop
Set Sail or Cast a Line
Cycle Around the Island
Voucher is good for 2026. Bid winner will need to contact owner for arrangement.
Value: $1,000.00
A beautiful three bedroom to use for five nights. Minutes from the town of Shelter Island.
Shelter Island is a charming and exclusive neighborhood located on a small island nestled between the North Fork and South Fork of Long Island in the Hamptons. Known for its natural beauty and secluded atmosphere, Shelter Island is a popular destination for those seeking luxury and relaxation.
Unwind on Pristine Beaches. One of the island's top attractions is its beautiful beaches
Explore the Great Outdoors at Mashomack Preserve
Enjoy Water Sports
Delve into History
Visit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm
Dine and Shop
Set Sail or Cast a Line
Cycle Around the Island
Voucher is good for 2026. Bid winner will need to contact owner for arrangement.
Value: $1,000.00
Sedona’s Stunning 7 Canyons Resort Getaway
$750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
6 Nights of Pure Luxury!
Get ready to escape to breathtaking Sedona with a 6-night stay at the exclusive 7 Canyons Resort, a hidden gem nestled among the red rocks! This luxury resort offers unmatched beauty, privacy, and relaxation—perfect for a rejuvenating retreat.
• 6 nights of accommodation at $950 per night
• Can accommodate 8 people - 3 three bedrooms
• Enjoy world-class amenities, including stunning views, golf, pools, and serene hiking trails just steps away
• Ideal for couples or a small group seeking upscale tranquility
• NO PETS ALLOWED
Whether you’re planning an adventurous getaway or a peaceful recharge, this Sedona stay promises memories that will last a lifetime.
Total value - $5,700
Valid: May 17, 2025 - May 17, 2026
www.sevencanyons.com
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this incredible experience!
6 Nights of Pure Luxury!
Get ready to escape to breathtaking Sedona with a 6-night stay at the exclusive 7 Canyons Resort, a hidden gem nestled among the red rocks! This luxury resort offers unmatched beauty, privacy, and relaxation—perfect for a rejuvenating retreat.
• 6 nights of accommodation at $950 per night
• Can accommodate 8 people - 3 three bedrooms
• Enjoy world-class amenities, including stunning views, golf, pools, and serene hiking trails just steps away
• Ideal for couples or a small group seeking upscale tranquility
• NO PETS ALLOWED
Whether you’re planning an adventurous getaway or a peaceful recharge, this Sedona stay promises memories that will last a lifetime.
Total value - $5,700
Valid: May 17, 2025 - May 17, 2026
www.sevencanyons.com
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this incredible experience!