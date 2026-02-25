Camp Meeting Housing Application

About this event
One of four (4) rooms in one cabin.
Each room has two twin beds
There are 2 shared bathrooms in the cabin
One of four (4) rooms in one cabin.
Each room has two twin beds
There are 2 shared bathrooms in the cabin
Includes electrical, sewer, and water hookups. Please include the trailer length and tag #.
Friday-Sunday only. Includes electrical, sewer, and water hookups. Please include the trailer length and tag #.
Tent and space provided.
$
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