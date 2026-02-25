Camp Meeting

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Camp Meeting

About this event

Camp Meeting Housing Application

322 Pine Forge Rd

Boyertown, PA 19512, USA

One Log Cabin Room
$500

One of four (4) rooms in one cabin.

Each room has two twin beds

There are 2 shared bathrooms in the cabin

One Log Cabin Room (Senior Citizen 65+)
$450

One of four (4) rooms in one cabin.

Each room has two twin beds

There are 2 shared bathrooms in the cabin

Trailer Park (Mobile Units)
$750

Includes electrical, sewer, and water hookups. Please include the trailer length and tag #.

Trailer Park (Mobile Units) (Weekend Only)
$150

Friday-Sunday only. Includes electrical, sewer, and water hookups. Please include the trailer length and tag #.

Family Tent
$60

Tent and space provided.

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