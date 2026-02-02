Camp-O-Ree 2026 GIRL CAMPERS

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157 Game Farm Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473, USA
This will reserve your spot at the 2026 Camp-O-Ree! Please note that this is a non-refundable deposit.
This is for all Girl Scout campers - Fri thru Sun & Saturday Only.
Remainder of payment will be due by 07/31/26. A separate email link will be sent for that payment.
If you wish to pay in full now, purchase this ticket. Includes your non-refundable deposit. This is for Friday - Sunday Girl Scout Campers.
This option is for those campers who are only attending on Saturday, and includes your initial deposit.
$
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