Service Unit 763

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Service Unit 763

About this event

Camp-O-Ree 2026 GIRL CAMPERS

Camp Kweebec

157 Game Farm Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473, USA

Initial Non-Refundable Deposit for Girl Campers
$25

This will reserve your spot at the 2026 Camp-O-Ree! Please note that this is a non-refundable deposit.

This is for all Girl Scout campers - Fri thru Sun & Saturday Only.

Remainder of payment will be due by 07/31/26. A separate email link will be sent for that payment.

Full Payment - Girl Campers
$95

If you wish to pay in full now, purchase this ticket. Includes your non-refundable deposit. This is for Friday - Sunday Girl Scout Campers.

Saturday Only - Girl Campers
$75

This option is for those campers who are only attending on Saturday, and includes your initial deposit.

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