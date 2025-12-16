Camp Oak Hallows Cause Project Funds

Offered by
About this shop
COH must be able to feed itself, as sustainability is a core of accessibility. Support the Ag Sector and integrated green spaces throughout campus.
Our goal is to produce as much of our own organic resources used by the camp population as possible (food, soap, textiles…)
Integrating care for animals into learning is a key tenet of education programs in the United States and around the world. COH intends to offer not just 4H/FFA-type programming, but venues for academic competitive agriculture contests, clinics, and events.
Giving students the opportunity to graduate with career skills in agribusiness and animal welfare is forward to our mission of ensuring a strong future for our state and nation.
Centrally on campus, COH will construct a man-made lake with varying depths from a zero-entry beach to a deep boat launch, for recreation, competition, and education.
Offering programs in swimming, rowing, diving, artistic water sport, and lifeguarding are forwarding our mission to grow a strong future in Texas and beyond.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!