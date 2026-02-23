Sawa Socal

Hosted by

Sawa Socal

About this event

Camp Palestine 2026

Running Springs

CA, USA

Parent/Guardian Early Bird Registration
$295
Available until Mar 16

Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.

Youth Early Bird Registration
$295
Available until Mar 16

Includes lodging, meals, and all programming

Youth Early Bird Registration- Sibling Discount
$265
Available until Mar 16

10% SIBLING DISCOUNT
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
This ticket is for families registering 3+ youth

Parent/Guardian Regular Registration
$325

Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.

Youth Regular Registration
$325

Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.

Youth Regular registration-Sibling Discount
$295

10% SIBLING DISCOUNT

Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.

This ticket is for families registering 3+ youth

Add a donation for Sawa Socal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!