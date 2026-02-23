Camp Palestine 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming
10% SIBLING DISCOUNT
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
This ticket is for families registering 3+ youth
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
10% SIBLING DISCOUNT
Includes lodging, meals, and all programming.
This ticket is for families registering 3+ youth
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!