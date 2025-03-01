Camp Rodney July 2025

Deposit
$150
ALL INCLUSIVE" means that here at Rodney you do not pay extra for any of the following, they are included in your general camp fee: basketry kits, leather crafts, Rifle ammunition, Shotgun ammunition, ice for your cooler, motorboat fuel, Climbing Wall time, Food for Cooking MB, Second Helpings in the Dining Hall, Coffee & Tea for thirsty leaders, WIFI access, the best sunsets in Scouting America, all the fun and excitement you can bear, and much, much more!!!
Cullen
$544.42

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing