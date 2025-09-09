Camp San Luis Obispo Officer's Club Wine

2023 Officer’s Club Blend – Four Lanterns Winery

A classic Bordeaux-style blend of 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 10% Petit Verdot, and 5% Cabernet Franc. This wine opens with dark berry and plum aromas layered with hints of spice and graphite. The palate is rich and structured, showcasing velvety tannins and vibrant acidity that carry through to a long, elegant finish. Estate-grown in Paso Robles’ renowned Willow Creek and Templeton Gap districts, the 2023 Officer’s Club Blend reflects both the power and finesse of Four Lanterns’ handcrafted wines.