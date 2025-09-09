Camp San Luis Obispo Officer's Club Wine

Offered by
2022 Officer's Club Red Blend – Four Lanterns Winery
Made and produced by Four Lanterns Winery in Paso Robles, this estate-grown red blend offers aromas of tart red cherries and cedar spice. Bright acidity and a full-bodied palate lead into a long, refined finish with balanced tannins. Sourced from vineyards in the Willow Creek and Templeton Gap districts, this wine reflects the complexity and elegance that define Four Lanterns’ handcrafted estate wines.
2023 Officer’s Club Blend – Four Lanterns Winery
A classic Bordeaux-style blend of 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 10% Petit Verdot, and 5% Cabernet Franc. This wine opens with dark berry and plum aromas layered with hints of spice and graphite. The palate is rich and structured, showcasing velvety tannins and vibrant acidity that carry through to a long, elegant finish. Estate-grown in Paso Robles’ renowned Willow Creek and Templeton Gap districts, the 2023 Officer’s Club Blend reflects both the power and finesse of Four Lanterns’ handcrafted wines.
