Ps 110 K Pta

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Ps 110 K Pta

About this event

CAMP, Spring 2026

124 Monitor St

Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

Musical Theatre (2nd-5th, Tue)
$500

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Music for Brains, Hands, and Feet (K-2nd, Thur)
$500

Register for the Spring 2026 session (Feb - Jun).

Extended Day Add-On (2nd-5th, Tue)
$50

Extended Day Add-On for the Spring session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session on Tuesdays.

Extended Day Add-On (K-2nd, Thur)
$50

Extended Day Add-On for the Spring session (Feb - Jun). You must also purchase a registration for the Spring session on Thursdays.

Wait List (Fall)
Free

Missed out ? Put your name on the Wait List and we'll let you know if a spot opens up.

Add a donation for Ps 110 K Pta

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