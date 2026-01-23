Southern Tier Area Rotary Handicapped Childrens Camp Inc

Southern Tier Area Rotary Handicapped Childrens Camp Inc

Camp Star Golf Sponsorship 2026

1959 Indian Hills Rd

Painted Post, NY 14870, USA

Friend of Camp Star
$100

Name listed in Brochure

Tee or Green Sponsorship
$200

Name in Brochure and signage on course

Closest to Pin or Straightest Drive
$200

Name in Brochure and signage on course

Dessert Sponsor
$350

Name in Brochure and signage on Tables

Gold Sponsor
$500

Name in Brochure and signage on course

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Name in Brochure and signage on Beverage Cart

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Name in Brochure and signage on Table

Scorecard Sponsor
$750

Name in Brochure and on scorecards

Cart Sponsor
$1,200

Name in Brochure and signage on all carts ( one team entry)

Awards or Dinner Sponsor
$1,200

Name in Brochure and signage on tables (one team entry)

