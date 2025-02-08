Camp Transportation, T-shirts, and Concessions

HIGH SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany item
HIGH SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30
HIGH SCHOOL Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany item
MIDDLE SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30
MIDDLE SCHOOL Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
HIGH SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy item
HIGH SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25
HIGH SCHOOL Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy item
MIDDLE SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25
MIDDLE SCHOOL Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
$30 Punch Card item
$30 Punch Card
$30
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $30 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
$20 Punch Card item
$20 Punch Card
$20
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $20 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
$10 Punch Card item
$10 Punch Card
$10
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $10 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Adult Small Camp T-shirt item
Adult Small Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Small
Adult Medium Camp T-shirt item
Adult Medium Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Medium
Adult Large Camp T-shirt item
Adult Large Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Large
Adult Extra Large (XL) Camp T-shirt item
Adult Extra Large (XL) Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult XL size
Adult 2XL Camp T-shirt item
Adult 2XL Camp T-shirt
$18
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult 2XL size
Scenic Boat Trip item
Scenic Boat Trip
$10
One ticket for Scenic Lake Boat Tour (amazing views of the Alps!) Both activities will be at separate times if your camper would like to do both!
Lakeside Bike Trip with Gelato item
Lakeside Bike Trip with Gelato
$12
One bike trip by the lake (safe bike lane) with bikes and helmet provided and a stop for gelato with 2 scoops! Both activities will be at separate times if your camper would like to do both!

