Camp Transportation, T-shirts, and Concessions 2026
HIGH SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.
HIGH SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $30 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $30 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $20 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $20 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $10 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $10 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.
Adult Small Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Small
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Small
Adult Medium Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Medium
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Medium
Adult Large Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Large
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Large
Adult Extra Large (XL) Camp T-shirt
$15
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult XL size
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult XL size
Adult 2XL Camp T-shirt
$18
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult 2XL size
Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult 2XL size
Zugspitze Gondola Ride
$55
One ticket for scenic gondola trip. Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!
One ticket for scenic gondola trip. Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!
Lakeside Bike Trip with Gelato
$12
One bike trip by the lake (safe bike lane) with bikes and helmet provided and a stop for gelato with 2 scoops! Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!
One bike trip by the lake (safe bike lane) with bikes and helmet provided and a stop for gelato with 2 scoops! Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!