Freedom Outreach

Offered by

Freedom Outreach

About this shop

Camp Transportation, T-shirts, and Concessions 2026

HIGH SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany item
HIGH SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30

HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.

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MIDDLE SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany item
MIDDLE SCHOOL Bus Pass - Germany
$30

MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation for one student - designated bus stops in Germany.

0
HIGH SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy item
HIGH SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25

HIGH SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.

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MIDDLE SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy item
MIDDLE SCHOOL Van Pass - N. Italy
$25

MIDDLE SCHOOL
Round Trip bus transportation from and returning to Aviano and Vicenza, Italy.

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$30 Punch Card item
$30 Punch Card
$30

Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $30 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.

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$20 Punch Card item
$20 Punch Card
$20

Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $20 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.

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$10 Punch Card item
$10 Punch Card
$10

Pre-Paid Punch card for Jacob's General Store (Concessions) with $10 loaded. Will be distributed at the camp. Cash will not be taken at concessions.

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Adult Small Camp T-shirt item
Adult Small Camp T-shirt
$15

Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Small

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Adult Medium Camp T-shirt item
Adult Medium Camp T-shirt
$15

Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Medium

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Adult Large Camp T-shirt item
Adult Large Camp T-shirt
$15

Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult Size Large

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Adult Extra Large (XL) Camp T-shirt item
Adult Extra Large (XL) Camp T-shirt
$15

Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult XL size

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Adult 2XL Camp T-shirt item
Adult 2XL Camp T-shirt
$18

Required Camp T-shirt (design forthcoming) in Adult 2XL size

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Zugspitze Gondola Ride item
Zugspitze Gondola Ride
$55

One ticket for scenic gondola trip. Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!

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Lakeside Bike Trip with Gelato item
Lakeside Bike Trip with Gelato
$12

One bike trip by the lake (safe bike lane) with bikes and helmet provided and a stop for gelato with 2 scoops! Participants can do both the gondola and bike ride if they choose!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!