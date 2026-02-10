Camp UBU Pizza Party + Puzzle Sprint!

For $25 per person:





You'll enjoy Pizza + time to mingle!





A chance to learn more about Camp UBU!





A fast-paced puzzle showdown with your team!





Once teams are set, the sprint begins! Every team (4 people per team) will work on the same puzzle, racing to be the first to finish.





Prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams!





Come hungry, bring your best teamwork skills, and get ready to puzzle under friendly pressure, all for a great cause, our UBU campers!