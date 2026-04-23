Camp UOTS Shop

Offered by
About this shop
This everyday shirt is a reminder that love is the key to unlocking beautiful friendships! Available in 7 sizes and 5 colors: https://www.bonfire.com/tshirt-heart/?productType=17aa4d4d-796d-4c58-8119-c96fa6e47e6b
This everyday shirt is a reminder that love is the key to unlocking beautiful friendships! Available in 5 sizes and 5 colors: https://www.bonfire.com/tshirt-heart/?productType=17aa4d4d-796d-4c58-8119-c96fa6e47e6b
Feel snug in your own Camp UOTS hug with this soft, pullover hoodie for daily comfort. Picture shows back of Hoodie (click link for all views). Available in 5 sizes and 5 colors:
https://www.bonfire.com/heart-hug-hoodie/?productType=6dbe6574-bfe4-4777-9420-6361c55a2d1c
Protect your face from the sun's rays with these fashion-forward hats! Available in 1 size and 5 colors: https://www.bonfire.com/hats-uots/?productType=f95b45c1-4fe9-41a3-a66e-e59f9bb3bb68
Drink your favorite beverage in the newest must-have Camp UOTS tumbler for everyday use! Available here: https://www.bonfire.com/uots-tumbler/?productType=a8aab8ee-8219-4b74-a2e3-5b8a2a579e37
Carry your valuables in this one-of-a-kind Camp UOTS fanny pack for day and night-outings!
Available in 1 size and 3 colors: https://www.bonfire.com/og-fanny-pack/?productType=cc77ba5a-e783-4f7c-91a3-dc3b12276b22
Carry your items in style with our everyday backpack that supports youth and young adults! Available in 1 size and 5 colors: https://www.bonfire.com/buddy-backpack/?productType=ac5249df-ce25-47ef-bd87-db058d9516d3
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!