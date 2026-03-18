Camp Vatra for JUNIORS 2026

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About this event
Jackson, MI USA
This is the fee for registrations made BEFORE the deadline of Sunday, June 28, until all the spots are filled. Please be sure to enter the FIRST and LAST names of each JUNIOR CAMP STUDENT (NOT YOUR NAME) for whom you are paying on each "Ticket" (registration) immediately after clicking Add. ***Please note that all "donations" on the following pages are optional and you can change it to any amount you wish, including 0.
This is the fee for registrations made AFTER the deadline of Sunday, June 28, until all the spots are filled. Please be sure to enter the FIRST and LAST names of each JUNIOR CAMP STUDENT (NOT YOUR NAME) for whom you are paying on each "Ticket" (registration) immediately after clicking Add. ***Please note that all "donations" on the following pages are optional and you can change it to any amount you wish, including 0.
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