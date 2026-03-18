Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

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Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America

About this event

Camp Vatra for SENIORS 2026

2522 Grey Tower Road

Jackson, MI USA

SENIOR Camp Fee - Before June 7
$550

This is the fee for registrations made BEFORE the deadline of Sunday, June 7, until all the spots are filled. Please be sure to enter the FIRST and LAST names of each SENIOR CAMP STUDENT (NOT YOUR NAME) for whom you are paying on each "Ticket" (registration) immediately after clicking Add. ***Please note that all "donations" on the following pages are optional and you can change it to any amount you wish, including 0.

SENIOR Camp Fee – After June 7
$600
This is the fee for registrations made AFTER the deadline of Saturday, June 7, until all the spots are filled. Please be sure to enter the FIRST and LAST names of each SENIOR CAMP STUDENT (NOT YOUR NAME) for whom you are paying on each "Ticket" (registration) immediately after clicking Add. ***Please note that all "donations" on the following pages are optional and you can change it to any amount you wish, including 0.
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