Camp Verde Arena Association
Camp Verde Arena Association Memberships 2025
Single Non-Rider Membership
$25
Membership is for non-riding members who more less want to help the cause without using the arenas
Single Membership
$40
Membership is for a singluar member who will utilize the arena's for riding or training.
Adult Couple Membership
$75
For adult couples that will utilize the arenas
Family Membership
$100
Family membership for all under the age of 18 and younger or away in college.
