Camp Washington Golf Outing 2026

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Starting bid
☕ Mom 'n 'Em Coffee ($100 gift card plus coffee, stickers)
🎨 American Sign Museum (2 admission tickets)
🍪 Binski's (Merchandise)
🌭 Queen City Sausage (merchandise
🍝 Camp Washington Chili (merchandise)
🔪 Queen City Restaurant Supply (kitchen supplies)
👕 Camp Washington T-shirt (neighborhood pride gear)
A perfect mix of iconic food, culture, and Camp Washington pride — don’t miss your chance to bid!
Starting bid
🏀 2 tickets to a Xavier Musketeers Women’s Basketball game
🍗 Cane’s Chicken merchandise + gift cards from Raising Cane's
Perfect combo of courtside energy and local flavor — place your bids before the auction closes!
Starting bid
🚒 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Fire Museum
🏛️ 2 tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center
🦁 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
🌍 2 tickets to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
🌭 $25 gift card to Skyline Chili
Don’t miss your chance to explore Cincinnati’s best museums and attractions — place your bids today!
Starting bid
🎾 2 tickets to the Cincinnati Open
Starting bid
🍽️ $150 Chef’s Table Dining Experience at Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center
Enjoy a premium chef-curated dining experience at Belterra Park
Starting bid
🛶 2-hour boat tour on beautiful Grand Lake St. Mary’s
🍺 Gift certificate to BrewNation
🚗 3 free car washes from Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Starting bid
🏌️ Dixon Golf merch from Dixon Golf
⚽ Signed poster from FC Cincinnati
🌭 $25 gift card to Skyline Chili
🍔 $75 gift card to Stadium Sports Bar & Grill
4 tickets to Reds Game
Don’t miss your shot — place your bids before the auction closes!
Starting bid
🥩 $50 to Wyoming Meat Market
🌶️ Specialty BBQ sauces
🔪 Premium BBQ Knife Set from Queen City Restaurant Supply
Perfect for your next cookout — place your bids before it’s gone!
Starting bid
🎟️ 2 tickets to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
🍕 Gift card to Dewey's Pizza
Enjoy an evening of live entertainment and one of Cincinnati’s favorite pizza spots — place your bids before the auction closes!
Starting bid
🛶 Canoe rental adventure with Whitewater Canoe Rental
🪂 Fun-filled passes to Urban Air Adventure Park
🌭 $50 gift card to Skyline Chili
Adventure, excitement, and Cincinnati favorites all in one package — place your bids before the auction closes!
Starting bid
1 foursome for the 2027 Camp Washington Golf Outing
Starting bid
🏭 Tour for 4 at New Riff Distilling
🥃 A bottle of premium bourbon to enjoy at home
Perfect for bourbon lovers, date nights, or a fun group outing — place your bids before the auction closes!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!