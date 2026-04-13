Hosted by

Camp Washington Urban Revitalization Corporation Cwurc

About this event

Sales closed

Camp Washington Golf Outing 2026

Pick-up location

2951 Sidney Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225, USA

Camp Washington Gift Basket item
Camp Washington Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

☕ Mom 'n 'Em Coffee ($100 gift card plus coffee, stickers)
🎨 American Sign Museum (2 admission tickets)
🍪 Binski's (Merchandise)
🌭 Queen City Sausage (merchandise
🍝 Camp Washington Chili (merchandise)
🔪 Queen City Restaurant Supply (kitchen supplies)
👕 Camp Washington T-shirt (neighborhood pride gear)

A perfect mix of iconic food, culture, and Camp Washington pride — don’t miss your chance to bid!

“Xavier Game Night Basket” item
“Xavier Game Night Basket” item
“Xavier Game Night Basket”
$50

Starting bid

🏀 2 tickets to a Xavier Musketeers Women’s Basketball game
🍗 Cane’s Chicken merchandise + gift cards from Raising Cane's

Perfect combo of courtside energy and local flavor — place your bids before the auction closes!

Museum Packet item
Museum Packet
$165

Starting bid

🚒 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Fire Museum
🏛️ 2 tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center
🦁 4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
🌍 2 tickets to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

🌭 $25 gift card to Skyline Chili


Don’t miss your chance to explore Cincinnati’s best museums and attractions — place your bids today!

Tennis Fan item
Tennis Fan
$250

Starting bid

🎾 2 tickets to the Cincinnati Open

Exclusive Chef’s Table Dining Experience item
Exclusive Chef’s Table Dining Experience item
Exclusive Chef’s Table Dining Experience
$75

Starting bid

🍽️ $150 Chef’s Table Dining Experience at Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center


Enjoy a premium chef-curated dining experience at Belterra Park

The Grand Lake Getaway item
The Grand Lake Getaway item
The Grand Lake Getaway item
The Grand Lake Getaway
$120

Starting bid

🛶 2-hour boat tour on beautiful Grand Lake St. Mary’s
🍺 Gift certificate to BrewNation
🚗 3 free car washes from Tidal Wave Auto Spa

For the Sports Fan item
For the Sports Fan item
For the Sports Fan
$130

Starting bid

🏌️ Dixon Golf merch from Dixon Golf
⚽ Signed poster from FC Cincinnati
🌭 $25 gift card to Skyline Chili
🍔 $75 gift card to Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

4 tickets to Reds Game

Don’t miss your shot — place your bids before the auction closes!

Grill Master! item
Grill Master! item
Grill Master!
$75

Starting bid

🥩 $50 to Wyoming Meat Market
🌶️ Specialty BBQ sauces
🔪 Premium BBQ Knife Set from Queen City Restaurant Supply

Perfect for your next cookout — place your bids before it’s gone!

Dinner and a Show item
Dinner and a Show
$80

Starting bid

🎟️ 2 tickets to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
🍕 Gift card to Dewey's Pizza


Enjoy an evening of live entertainment and one of Cincinnati’s favorite pizza spots — place your bids before the auction closes!

Thrill Seeker item
Thrill Seeker
$112

Starting bid

🛶 Canoe rental adventure with Whitewater Canoe Rental
🪂 Fun-filled passes to Urban Air Adventure Park
🌭 $50 gift card to Skyline Chili


Adventure, excitement, and Cincinnati favorites all in one package — place your bids before the auction closes!

Camp Washington Golf Team 2027 item
Camp Washington Golf Team 2027
$250

Starting bid

1 foursome for the 2027 Camp Washington Golf Outing

Bourbon Lover item
Bourbon Lover item
Bourbon Lover item
Bourbon Lover
$60

Starting bid

🏭 Tour for 4 at New Riff Distilling
🥃 A bottle of premium bourbon to enjoy at home


Perfect for bourbon lovers, date nights, or a fun group outing — place your bids before the auction closes!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!