North Georgia Bible Camp

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North Georgia Bible Camp

About this event

Camp Wetoga - Session 3 (Jaycob Ragland & Tim Glover)

500 Mill Rd

Morganton, GA 30560, USA

Early Registration
$225
Available until Jun 7

Early Registration for Session 3 of Camp Wetoga.
Early Registration closes on June 7th.

Late Registration
$250
Available until Jun 26

Late Registration for Session 3 of Camp Wetoga.
Registration closes on June 26th.

Early Registration (Deposit)
$25
Available until Jun 7

Non-refundable deposit for Early Registration for Session 3 of Camp Wetoga.
Pay the remaining balance at Camp Wetoga via check or cash.
Early Registration closes on June 7th.

Late Registration (Deposit)
$25
Available until Jun 26

Non-refundable deposit for Late Registration for Session 3 of Camp Wetoga.
Pay the remaining balance at Camp Wetoga via check or cash.
Late Registration closes June 26th.

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