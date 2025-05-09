Camp: WICKED Evening

“It’s time to trust your instincts, close your eyes, and leap!” — Step into your Broadway debut in this WICKEDly wonderful camp! Students will explore scenes, choreography, and music from Broadway's smash hit Wicked, culminating in a showcase performance under the stage lights.

