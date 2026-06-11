YOA's 20th Year Summit Sweepstakes

About this raffle
($25 per ticket)
9 tickets ($20 per ticket) plus 1 bonus raffle ticket for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
20 tickets ($17 per ticket) plus 2 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
50 tickets ($15.40 per ticket) plus 4 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
75 tickets ($13.33 per ticket) plus 5 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
150 tickets ($12 per ticket) plus 10 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
350 tickets ($10.28 per ticket) plus 20 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)
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