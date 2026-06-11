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Camp Yeshiva Outdoor Adventure Inc

About this raffle

YOA's 20th Year Summit Sweepstakes

1 ticket
$36
4 tickets- Sponsor a Class
$100

($25 per ticket)

9 tickets- Sponsor a Backpack
$180

9 tickets ($20 per ticket) plus 1 bonus raffle ticket for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

20 tickets-Raffle Sponsor
$360

20 tickets ($17 per ticket) plus 2 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

50 tickets-Shabbos Fire
$770

50 tickets ($15.40 per ticket) plus 4 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

75 tickets- Summit Sponsor
$1,000

75 tickets ($13.33 per ticket) plus 5 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

150 tickets- A Day at Sea
$1,800

150 tickets ($12 per ticket) plus 10 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

350 tickets-Sponsor a Student
$3,600

350 tickets ($10.28 per ticket) plus 20 bonus raffle tickets for Two tickets to Israel or $3,000 (Prize not to exceed $3,000)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!