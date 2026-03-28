Wear Your Values - Limited Edition Merch

Wool military beret with leather trim and Butch Ware for Governor wooden broach.





Military Style Wool Beret crafted from 95% wool for durability and comfort. Features adjustable drawstrings for a perfect fit, brass venting eyelets for breathability, and a vinyl sweat guard to keep you cool. The interior lining adds extra comfort, and the beret is designed for dry clean only—do not wash.





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